Under Trump’s 'One Flag Policy,' Only Old Glory Takes the Spotlight

President Donald Trump has unveiled his "One Flag Policy," a bold move aimed at reinforcing national unity by banning woke flags such as LGBTQ pride flags and Black Lives Matter flags from flying at U.S. government buildings. Under this new directive, only the American flag and official government flags will be allowed, a clear message that the focus should be on patriotism and the core values of the United States. Supporters of the policy argue it restores respect for the American flag, while opponents claim it undermines LGBTQ inclusivity. Nevertheless, the policy highlights Trump's commitment to putting America first, both symbolically and practically.

The groundbreaking "One Flag Policy” was issued by newly confirmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio and falls in line with Trump’s non-woke agenda. It mandates that only the American flag be flown at U.S. facilities, both domestically and overseas, with two notable exceptions: the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) flag and the Wrongful Detainees Flag.

“Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content," the order states. “The flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present.”

The order implements strict enforcement measures, and any State Department employee who violates the policy will face disciplinary action, including termination, reassignment, or contract revocation.

The policy contrasts sharply with the Biden administration, which prominently displayed pride flags at U.S. embassies and government buildings. In June 2021, the U.S. embassy in Nassau "raised the rainbow Pride Flag to honor the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons in The Bahamas and around the world." The Biden administration also raised the Black Lives Matter flag at the U.S. embassy and consulates in Brazil to celebrate Black History Month in February 2022.