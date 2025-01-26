Trump’s Approval Surges Past Liberal Governor’s in Stronghold Blue State

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is soaring in New Jersey, a state traditionally dominated by Democrats, signaling a shift in political sentiment even in deep blue territory. Despite the state's liberal leanings, recent polls show a surge in support for Trump, mainly as voters grow frustrated with local leadership on issues like crime, homelessness, and high taxes. This unexpected boost highlights a growing discontent with the status quo, suggesting that Trump’s message may resonate with more than just his base—challenging the narrative that Democrats have a firm grip on the state’s political landscape.

Advertisement

According to an Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill poll for the 2025 New Jersey gubernatorial election, Trump’s approval rating has unexpectedly risen for the first time, securing a 48 percent favorable rating among New Jersey voters. The president now has a higher favorability rating than the state’s Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. Forty-six percent of New Jersey voters view Trump unfavorably, while six percent remain neutral. On the contrary, Murphy has a 44 percent favorable rating, 42 percent having an unfavorable view, and 12 percent remaining neutral.

Trump came within just six percentage points of winning New Jersey in 2024, marking the closest performance by a Republican presidential candidate in the state since 2004. Former President Joe Biden left office with an approval rating of just 40 percent in the state.

Left-leaning Newsweek published an article earlier this week admitting that Trump’s popularity is soaring. In “Donald Trump's Approval Rating Breaks Records,” the outlet pointed out that the president’s net approval rating reached a historic high.

Rasmussen Reports' latest Presidential Tracking Poll found that Trump had a net approval rating of +14— a significant milestone for Trump that surpasses the records set during his first term. The poll found that 54 percent of respondents approve of Trump's job performance just days into his second administration. His previous net approval was a high of +10, recorded twice in 2017.

Trump's increased popularity compared to what it was during his first time in the White House, along with Republican control of both chambers of Congress, could enable him to advance his agenda more smoothly than during his first term. The poll found that 49 percent of Black and 72 percent of Hispanic voters approve of Trump’s job performance. About 57 percent of women and 48 percent of independent voters also approve of his plans for the country.