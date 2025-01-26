Trump Keeps Major Campaign Trail Promise

President Donald Trump returned to Las Vegas to deliver on one of his key campaign promises. Trump successfully pushed for the elimination of taxes on tips, a move aimed at benefiting workers in the service industry. The new policy, which removes the federal tax burden on gratuities, is seen as a significant win for waitstaff, bartenders, and other tip-dependent workers, who have long argued that tipping should remain free from additional taxation. This change is part of Trump’s broader commitment to reducing the financial strain on middle and lower-income Americans, especially in sectors reliant on customer tips.

As Trump’s first week in office wraps up, he has already followed through on promises he made to the American people while on the campaign trail. A stark difference from the Biden administration which rarely followed through on its promises.

“Any worker who relies on tips [as] income, your tips will be 100% yours," Trump said, speaking from Circa Resort and Casino on Saturday.

"Any worker who relies on tips [as] income, your tips will be 100% yours," Trump said, speaking from Circa Resort and Casino on Saturday.



“NO TAX ON TIPS” This is HUGE for America



pic.twitter.com/VRBR42orqz — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 25, 2025

“You think that had an impact on the election?" Trump asked. "What, a half a point? It's pretty big….nationwide over four million workers depend on tip income, including an estimated 700,000 single moms. And here in Nevada…think of it, a quarter of the typical restaurant workers' pay comes from tips. I didn't know that.”

Trump also addressed impacted workers, saying they were the ones hit the hardest by the “ravages” of the Biden economy.

“When I think of Biden, I think of incompetence and inflation," he added.

Trump didn’t leave Las Vegas before first trying his hand at gambling. The president was seen at the craps table after holding his massive rally.

President Trump is hanging out at a Craps table in Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas after his rally.

pic.twitter.com/Vrd6KHx4RI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 25, 2025