Trump Revokes John Bolton's Security Clearance After Memoir Exposes So-Call White House 'Secrets'

In a bold move signaling his commitment to holding the intelligence community accountable, President Donald Trump revoked the security clearances of 51 former intelligence officials who signed a controversial letter dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation. The letter surfaced weeks before the 2020 election and was widely criticized after evidence from the laptop was verified, raising questions about the intelligence officials' credibility. Trump’s decision to strip their security clearances comes amid growing concerns over political bias within the intelligence agencies and his determination to ensure integrity and transparency within national security operations.

On the first day of his second administration, Trump announced that he would strip former National Security Adviser John Bolton of his security clearance for publishing his tell-all memoir detailing his time during the first Trump administration.

In Bolton’s book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, he frequently accused Trump of having a limited understanding of foreign policy and a lack of interest in substantive details, claiming that the president often sought simple, short-term solutions rather than engaging in the complex decision-making processes required for long-term foreign policy strategy.

He also described Trump as erratic in his decision-making and prone to sudden policy shifts based on his impulses. He criticized the commander-in-chief for failing to adhere to a consistent and strategic approach, focusing especially on critical foreign policy matters.

Trump’s executive order read: