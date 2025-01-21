Trump Revokes John Bolton's Security Clearance After Memoir Exposes So-Call White House 'Secrets'

In a bold move signaling his commitment to holding the intelligence community accountable, President Donald Trump revoked the security clearances of 51 former intelligence officials who signed a controversial letter dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation. The letter surfaced weeks before the 2020 election and was widely criticized after evidence from the laptop was verified, raising questions about the intelligence officials' credibility. Trump’s decision to strip their security clearances comes amid growing concerns over political bias within the intelligence agencies and his determination to ensure integrity and transparency within national security operations.
On the first day of his second administration, Trump announced that he would strip former National Security Adviser John Bolton of his security clearance for publishing his tell-all memoir detailing his time during the first Trump administration.
In Bolton’s book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, he frequently accused Trump of having a limited understanding of foreign policy and a lack of interest in substantive details, claiming that the president often sought simple, short-term solutions rather than engaging in the complex decision-making processes required for long-term foreign policy strategy.
He also described Trump as erratic in his decision-making and prone to sudden policy shifts based on his impulses. He criticized the commander-in-chief for failing to adhere to a consistent and strategic approach, focusing especially on critical foreign policy matters.
Trump’s executive order read:
National security is also damaged by the publication of classified information. Former National Security Advisor John R. Bolton published a memoir for monetary gain after he was terminated from his White House position in 2019. The book was rife with sensitive information drawn from his time in government. The memoir’s reckless treatment of sensitive information undermined the ability of future presidents to request and obtain candid advice on matters of national security from their staff. Publication also created a grave risk that classified material was publicly exposed.
To remedy these abuses of the public trust, this Order directs the revocation of any active or current security clearances held by: (i) the former intelligence officials who engaged in misleading and inappropriate political coordination with the 2020 Biden presidential campaign; and (ii) John R. Bolton.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member