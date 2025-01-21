Trump Announces Major AI Infrastructure Plans

In a significant move to advance America's technological leadership, President Donald Trump unveiled what he calls the largest artificial intelligence infrastructure project "in history." The ambitious initiative, involving Softbank, OpenAI, and Oracle, aims to revolutionize AI development and deployment across various industries. With a focus on expanding cutting-edge research, enhancing data processing capabilities, and fostering innovation, the project is expected to create thousands of high-tech jobs while positioning the U.S. as the global leader in artificial intelligence. Trump emphasized that this development will strengthen national security and drive economic growth, with Softbank, OpenAI, and Oracle playing a crucial role in funding and technological support.

On Tuesday, Trump’s first full day in office, the president announced that Softbank, OpenAI, and Oracle have teamed up to advance Stargate, a $100 billion project to build data centers in the U.S. to power AI. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Sam Altman of OpenAI, and Larry Ellison of Oracle joined Trump at the White House for the announcement.

“What we want to do is we want to keep it in this country," Trump said. "China is a competitor, others are competitors. We want to be in this country, and we're making it available. I'm gonna help a lot through emergency declarations, because we have an emergency, we have to get this stuff built. So they have to produce a lot of electricity. And we'll make it possible for them to get this production done easily, at their own plants if they want.”

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Trump announces $500 billion AI investment, partnering with OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank. pic.twitter.com/jNWMUjx1NO — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) January 21, 2025

The project will begin with an initial investment of $100 billion and plan to increase that amount to $500 billion over the next four years. The first data center will be constructed in Texas, followed by ten more planned locations nationwide. Additionally, the Stargate initiative is expected to expand into other states soon.

Trump said the project would create "over 100,000 American jobs almost immediately,” while Ellison told reporters, "AI holds incredible promise for all of us, for every American.”

Altman believes “this will be the most important project of this era.” All three investors said the new technology would help address healthcare issues, such as curing diseases at an unprecedented rate.