Trump Delivers on Promise, Issues Pardons for J6 Defendants

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 20, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Signing a multitude of executive orders on Inauguration Day, President Donald Trump announced he is going to issue sweeping pardons for those convicted for their role in the January 6 Capitol riots. Speaking from Capitol One Arena on Monday, Trump emphasized that the individuals who participated in the protests were unfairly treated and that a pardon would serve as a measure of justice for what he called a politically motivated prosecution. The announcement has already sparked intense debate, with supporters viewing it as a necessary step in addressing what they see as government overreach. 

“Tonight, I'm going to be signing on the J6 hostages pardons to get them out," Trump said. “Then as soon as I leave, I'm going to the Oval Office, and we'll be signing pardons for a lot of people — a lot of people.”

While the full scope of offenses to be covered by the pardons and commutations remains unclear, of the more than 1,583 individuals charged with federal crimes related to J6, approximately 1,009 had pleaded guilty as of January. 

Trump told the crowd to expect him to sign pardons for “a lot of people” at the Oval Office late Monday night. 

Earlier in the day, Trump told the crowd in his Inauguration Day speech that he was told not to mention the J6 "hostages." However, he said that it's not words that count; it's actions, signaling the pardons he planned to sign that evening. 

"I was going to talk about the J6 hostages, but you'll be happy because, you know, it is action, not words that count," Trump said. "And you're going to be happy because you're going to see a lot of action on the J6 hostages."

In the days after Trump won the election, J6 prisoners began filing motions to delay their hearings, hoping the president would pardon them once he assumed office. 

Trump supporters outside the DC jail chanted “USA!” as J6 hostages were set to be released as soon as Trump signs their pardons. 



