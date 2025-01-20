FBI Director Paul Abbate Announces Resignation Just Minutes Before Trump Takes Office

In a surprising move, just minutes before President Donald Trump was officially sworn in for his second term, FBI Director Paul Abbate announced his retirement. The timing of his departure, coinciding with the beginning of a new administration, raised eyebrows, particularly given the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the FBI’s actions during the last eight years. Abbate, who had served as deputy director before taking the helm, left behind a bureau at the center of political controversy, leaving many to wonder about the potential implications for the agency under the incoming administration.

Abbate, a longtime deputy director for the FBI, was expected to temporarily step in as acting FBI director during the transition under the new Trump administration. However, he unexpectedly announced his retirement. He made the surprise revelation in an internal email to senior officials on Monday, just ahead of Trump's inauguration.

“When the director asked me to stay on past my mandatory date for a brief time, I did so to help ensure continuity and the best transition for the F.B.I. Now, with new leadership inbound, after nearly four years in the deputy role, I am departing the F.B.I.," Abbate wrote in the email. "I have complete confidence in you and in your ability as a team to continue to carry out our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”

Abbate, who was with the FBI for 28 years, had only been in charge of the agency for one day after former FBI Director Christopher Wray announced that he would resign on December 11. His resignation went into effect Sunday. It is not clear who will replace Abbate as acting FBI Director. However, the White House issued a list of potential leaders, saying that Brian Driscoll would serve as head of the FBI until the position was filled.

“As you move forward, continue to stay true to our core values, be there for our partners, and take care of those who serve alongside you. Thank you for your service,” his email continued.