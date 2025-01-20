With Border Enforcement a Priority, Trump Purges Squishy Immigration Judges
Tipsheet

Designer Behind Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day Look Breaks Silence

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 20, 2025 10:00 PM
Chris Kleponis/Pool Photo via AP

The designer who dressed First Lady Melania Trump for President Donald Trump’s second Inauguration Day appearance quickly became the subject of widespread attention and admiration. American fashion designer Adam Lippes, who launched his own luxury womenswear line after starting at Ralph Lauren, was the mastermind behind the elegant ensemble that the First Lady wore on January 20. The striking custom black, double-breasted wool coat, including a black-and-white-trimmed boater hat, showcased Melania’s trademark elegance. The First Lady’s fashion friend Hervé Pierre brought the look together by styling the pieces together. 

“The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump,” Lippes said in a statement. “Mrs. Trump’s outfit was created by some of America’s finest craftsmen, and I take great pride in showing such work to the world.”

Tying the look together, Melania paired her hat and coat with other accessories for what will be perceived as one of the most important days in U.S. history, with black leather gloves and her favorite suede Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Melania’s 2025 Inauguration Day outfit was starkly different from what she wore during Trump’s 2016 Inauguration. 

She wore a timeless sky-blue ensemble featuring a tailored coat and matching dress. This ensemble highlighted Lauren's exquisite craftsmanship and carried significant symbolic meaning. At the time, many saw it as a tribute to the peaceful transfer of power. 

Meanwhile, Second Lady Usha Vance wore a soft, feminine bubblegum pink coat for the occasion. She accessorized with ivory suede gloves, delicate blossom earrings, and suede Manolo Blahnik boots, completing the look with a sophisticated yet approachable flair.

