Israeli’s government has officially approved a ceasefire and hostage deal, marking a significant step toward de-escalating tensions in the region. The agreement, which is set to take effect on Sunday, outlines terms for halting military operations while facilitating the release of hostages held by militant groups. According to the Prime Minister’s office statement, the deal aims to provide a window for humanitarian relief and peace negotiations, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the ongoing conflict. The approval follows intense diplomatic efforts, with both Israeli and international stakeholders cautiously optimistic about the potential for a lasting resolution.

After more than six hours of deliberation, the deal was approved by a 33-member group of ministers in a 24-8 vote on Friday. The first three hostages are set to be released this weekend in the 42-day phase deal. However, Israel’s Supreme Court is still expected to hear appeals by any Israelis opposing freedom for Palestinian prisoners who are scheduled to be released. However, this is not likely to stand in the way of the ceasefire.

This comes as Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams highlighted the discussions surrounding the recently announced Gaza ceasefire deal in a press statement following his conversation with President-elect Donald Trump. Adams emphasized that the two leaders focused on how the ceasefire could have a "positive impact" on public safety within America. As tensions are still running high abroad and domestically, Adams stressed the importance of de-escalation in the Middle East and its potential to ease the strain on U.S. security concerns, pointing to major cities like Manhattan.

“President Trump and I had a productive conversation about New York’s needs and what’s best for our city, and how the federal government can play a more helpful role in improving the lives of New Yorkers,” Adams said. “While we briefly touched on a number of issues, we specifically focused on the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and how it will have a positive impact on public safety in our country; how we can bring manufacturing jobs back to New York, particularly in the Bronx; and how we can continue to make federal investments in New York City, especially when it comes to infrastructure.”