Hegseth Lands Key Vote for Confirmation
After a GOP Senator Dropped These Remarks, Just Confirm Pete Hegseth Now
Donald Trump Announces Creation of a New Government Agency
Thomas Massie Removed From Rules Committee After Opposing House Speaker Mike Johnson
VIP
Numerous Media Movements As the Industry Continues to Shift, and CNN Convicts Trump...
VIP
Challenge of Carry Ban for Young Adults Killed in Third Circuit
MSNBC Head Steps Down After Ratings Plummet
VIP
Look Who's Eying a TikTok Takeover
People Sure Are Noticing How Terrible Tim Kaine's Line of Questioning for Pete...
VIP
Is This the Comeback Option for Andrew Cuomo?
Remember How Flags Were Going to Be Held at Half-Staff for Jimmy Carter?...
The House Just Passed Legislation Banning Men From Women’s Sports
Biden Uses Foreign Policy Speech to Remind Americans How Obsessed He Is With...
Pedophiles Could See the Death Penalty Under New House Bills
Tipsheet

Joe Biden's Top Three Most Embarrassing Gaffes

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 14, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Outgoing President Joe Biden has had his fair share of embarrassing moments throughout his presidency, often sparking controversy and media attention. His blunders have frequently dominated headlines, from gaffes and verbal missteps to awkward public interactions. Whether it's an off-hand comment that sparks backlash or a public slip-up that leaves people questioning his judgment, Biden's moments of awkwardness have become a notable part of his presidency, raising concerns among critics about his ability to handle the pressures of the highest office in the country. 

Advertisement

One of the president’s most notable gaffes is when he forgot his own Defense Secretary’s name and instead referred to him as a “black man.” In July of this year, Biden sat down with Black Entertainment Television (BET) for an interview in which he attempted to make his pitch to Black voters. During the discussion, the president told host Ed Gordon that he had taken "heat" for appointing Black people, such as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, to high-ranking government positions. However, he couldn’t remember his name. 

“It’s all about treating people with dignity,” Biden said. “It’s about making sure that— look, for example, look at the heat I’m getting because I named a, the, secretary of defense, a Black man.”

Another moment Biden completely embarrassed the nation was when he claimed to be at “every mass shooting” when he obviously was not. 

His false comments came after visiting Ground Zero the day after the 9/11 anniversary while speaking alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. 

“After every mass shooting, we hear a simple message, the same message heard all over the country, and I’ve been to every mass shooting,” Biden claimed. 

To put his remarks into hindsight, there have been more than 500 mass shootings in the United States in 2023 alone. The fact that Biden has spent over 40 percent of his presidency on vacation tells me he was not around for hundreds of school shootings. 

Recommended

People Sure Are Noticing How Terrible Tim Kaine's Line of Questioning for Pete Hegseth Was Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

The third humiliating thing Biden committed— and one I think takes the cake— is when he referred to Harris as “Vice President Trump.” 

Over the summer of last year, Biden suffered a serious flub after referring to Harris as her arch-enemy: President-elect Donald Trump. 

“Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president did I think she's not qualified to be president. Number one,” Biden said. 

During another blunder, Biden mistakenly referred to his chief of staff as "my commander in chief." 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

People Sure Are Noticing How Terrible Tim Kaine's Line of Questioning for Pete Hegseth Was Rebecca Downs
After a GOP Senator Dropped These Remarks, Just Confirm Pete Hegseth Now Matt Vespa
Hegseth Lands Key Vote for Confirmation Katie Pavlich
Pete Hegseth Had the Perfect Response to Claims of 'White Supremacy' Within the U.S. Military Mia Cathell
Hirono Went Off the Rails Questioning Pete Hegseth Matt Vespa
Donald Trump Announces Creation of a New Government Agency Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
People Sure Are Noticing How Terrible Tim Kaine's Line of Questioning for Pete Hegseth Was Rebecca Downs
Advertisement