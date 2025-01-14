Joe Biden's Top Three Most Embarrassing Gaffes

Outgoing President Joe Biden has had his fair share of embarrassing moments throughout his presidency, often sparking controversy and media attention. His blunders have frequently dominated headlines, from gaffes and verbal missteps to awkward public interactions. Whether it's an off-hand comment that sparks backlash or a public slip-up that leaves people questioning his judgment, Biden's moments of awkwardness have become a notable part of his presidency, raising concerns among critics about his ability to handle the pressures of the highest office in the country.

One of the president’s most notable gaffes is when he forgot his own Defense Secretary’s name and instead referred to him as a “black man.” In July of this year, Biden sat down with Black Entertainment Television (BET) for an interview in which he attempted to make his pitch to Black voters. During the discussion, the president told host Ed Gordon that he had taken "heat" for appointing Black people, such as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, to high-ranking government positions. However, he couldn’t remember his name.

“It’s all about treating people with dignity,” Biden said. “It’s about making sure that— look, for example, look at the heat I’m getting because I named a, the, secretary of defense, a Black man.”

Another moment Biden completely embarrassed the nation was when he claimed to be at “every mass shooting” when he obviously was not.

His false comments came after visiting Ground Zero the day after the 9/11 anniversary while speaking alongside Vice President Kamala Harris.

“After every mass shooting, we hear a simple message, the same message heard all over the country, and I’ve been to every mass shooting,” Biden claimed.

To put his remarks into hindsight, there have been more than 500 mass shootings in the United States in 2023 alone. The fact that Biden has spent over 40 percent of his presidency on vacation tells me he was not around for hundreds of school shootings.

The third humiliating thing Biden committed— and one I think takes the cake— is when he referred to Harris as “Vice President Trump.”

Over the summer of last year, Biden suffered a serious flub after referring to Harris as her arch-enemy: President-elect Donald Trump.

“Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president did I think she's not qualified to be president. Number one,” Biden said.

During another blunder, Biden mistakenly referred to his chief of staff as "my commander in chief."