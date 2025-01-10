You Could Guess How the Media Reacted When Trump Got Sentenced in Hush...
Mark Zuckerberg Exposes Alarming Details About Biden Admin's Social Media Influence

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 10, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

META founder Mark Zuckerberg has made headlines after revealing startling details about the Biden Administration's influence on social media platforms, and in a recent interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, the Facebook CEO admitted that the Biden government had pressured his company to crack down on certain types of content, particularly around the 2020 election and the COVID-19 pandemic. Zuckerberg’s comments have reignited debates over the extent of government involvement in regulating speech on private platforms, raising questions about the balance between national security concerns, free speech, and corporate influence in the digital age.

Zuckerberg revealed that the Biden Administration often treated its employees poorly when seeking to remove certain Facebook content. He told Rogan that the outgoing president’s staffers would yell and demand content be censored—even over things deemed accurate. 

“Basically, these people from the Biden administration would call up our team and, like, scream at them and curse," Zuckerberg said. "It just got to this point where we were like, 'No, we're not gonna, we're not gonna take down things that are true. That's ridiculous.’"

The META CEO, who made liberal’s heads turn after congratulating President-elect Donald Trump on his historic win, revealed that when the Biden Administration was trying to push out its vaccine program, the government attempted to censor anyone who argued against it. 

“They pushed us super hard to take down things that were honestly, were true,” he continued. “They basically pushed us and said, you know, that ‘anything saying that says vaccines might have side effects, you basically need to take down.’ And I was just like ‘We’re not going to do that, we’re clearly not going to do that, I mean that is kind of inarguably true.”

Zuckerberg confirmed that “they” were people from the Biden Administration. 

At first, he said he would initially resist pressure from the Biden Administration over factual content and memes. However, Zuckerberg revealed that everything changed after outgoing President Joe Biden made a statement claiming that "These guys [META] are killing people,” which initiated “brutal” investigations into the platform. 

Zuckerberg is among several big tech moguls, including Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, whose companies have reportedly donated at least $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee.

