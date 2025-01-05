Nate Silver Blew Apart This Lib's Rant About Trump and the Popular Vote...
Senate Democrats Unexpectedly Open to Confirming RFK Jr.

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 05, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In a surprising turn of events, Senate Democrats have signaled an unexpected openness to confirming Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a key position in the incoming Trump Administration despite his controversial stance on vaccines and other issues the left is against. Known for his outspoken views and challenges to the establishment, RFK Jr. has recently been a divisive figure within his own party. However, some Democrats now reconsidering their opposition to their willingness to confirm Kennedy, significantly shifting the Democratic Party’s approach to fringe candidates. 

As reported by The Hill, Democrats are signaling their cooperation to allow Kennedy to become the next secretary of Health and Human Services under the new Trump Administration. The outlet noted that prominent left-wing voices such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) are at least considering voting for Kennedy. They cite shared concerns about the growing influence of corporate interests in food production and a desire to promote a country with fewer chemicals in its products. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is also among the Democrats that would back Kennedy. 

“I think Bernie will give him a fair review,” a source close to the senator said. “I definitely think his Senate office will use the opportunity to point out the shortcomings of the industrial food system, supply chains, etc. I think they’ve been doing a little of that already.” 

Lawmakers are notoriously tight-lipped about their votes ahead of many Cabinet fights. The optics of backing any nominee by Trump put most Democrats in a tricky position. And Kennedy in particular makes things more complicated. Democrats spent a good portion of the election last year trying to avoid the Independent candidate after he changed parties. Those who didn’t ignore him outright tried to stop him from gaining popularity with voters, concerned that any type of third-party support could spell trouble for them in the general election. 

Meanwhile, another source from Kennedy’s office said they were “impressed” when Fetterman was willing to meet with Trump’s nominees “without the normal partisan spin and insults attached to the process.” 

“To me, he’s signaling to MAGA that he’s open to working together on areas that can benefit the people and help everyday people,” the source said, adding that Fetterman is “definitely a swing vote for all of Trump’s nominees.”

