Trump Support Surged In the Predominantly-Blue Bronx

Republicans saw the red wave they once were promised this year, with a momentous surge in GOP support even in the most Democratic-heavy states. In 2024, Republicans gained unexpected momentum in traditionally Democratic strongholds, fueled by dissatisfaction with progressive policies on crime, education, and the economy. Voters in states long dominated by Democrats are increasingly warming to conservative candidates and ideas, and the 2024 election proved just that. From suburban communities to urban enclaves, concerns over rising living costs, public safety, and parental rights have resulted in a surge of GOP support.

According to a report by the New York Post, President-elect Donald Trump made waves in the political arena in the Bronx, one of New York’s most blue districts.

In 2020, only 15.9 percent of voters supported Trump, while 83.4 percent favored outgoing President Joe Biden. However, in 2024, that number saw unprecedented support, signaling a dramatic shift in party affiliation early on.

While 72. 1 percent of people favored failed Democrat candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, 27.1 percent of Bronx residents supported Trump— performing 22 points better than he did four years ago.

The Post found that out of the entire state, only two New York counties, Seneca and Yates saw a voter shift toward Harris.

New York City voters as a whole still largely preferred Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, who carried the city 68% to Trump’s 30%, according to the city Board of Elections results. But voters in all five boroughs, as well as suburban counties in Long Island and the lower Hudson Valley, still shifted toward Trump by leaps and bounds, vote tallies show. Trump showed double-digit improvements in the boroughs, including Manhattan, and key suburban counties such as Nassau and Rockland.

Newsmax reporter Cara Castronuova went down to the Bronx earlier this month to ask how they feel about Biden’s presidency now that he has only weeks before his term is up.

“I was shocked,” Castronuova exclaimed, referring to the significant number of Trump supporters she encountered.