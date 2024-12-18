NYC Mayor Eric Adams Accuses Biden Admin of Political Persecution

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is accusing the Biden Administration of politically targeting him after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of bribery, soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals, wire fraud, and conspiracy. He pointed to the timing of the charges, arguing it was clearly suspect.”

Since then, he has pleaded not guilty to all charges and insists he has done nothing wrong.

“I did not break the law. I did nothing wrong, that is how I live my life. And that is how I'm going to continue to live my life," Adams said Wednesday during an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum.

When asked if he was worried about what the FBI might find in its investigation, Adams responded, “I didn't spend 22 years as a police officer enforcing the law to break the law.” It is essential to point out that his chief adviser resigned amid reports that she will be indicted on similar criminal charges.

His comments come after President-elect Donald Trump said he would consider pardoning Adams, suggesting the Democrat mayor was unfairly treated by the corrupt Biden Administration and FBI. Continuing to defend himself against allegations, Adams shot down critics who blasted him for wanting to focus on public safety and invest in cryptocurrency after assuming office nearly two years ago.

“When I first started, I said I was going to invest in cryptocurrency; people laughed at me. Who’s laughing now?” The mayor said. “And when I first got elected in 2022, I told the party it’s public safety. People are tired of the revolving door, where people are constantly committing violent crimes and back on our streets.”

In the same interview, Adams criticized the Democratic Party over its repeated message of likening Trump to Hitler. He said that their violent rhetoric did nothing but push voters away from them and suggested his party did not care about the actual needs of the American people.