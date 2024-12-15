Let The WNBA Die Already
In a Power Move, Trump Invites Chinese President to Inauguration

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 15, 2024 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

In a bold and unprecedented move, President-elect Donald Trump has extended invitations to a range of global leaders, including China's President Xi Jinping, to attend his upcoming inauguration. This decision, especially considering an expected trade war, reflects Trump's longstanding commitment to fostering international relationships and highlights his belief in the importance of diplomacy and open dialogue with key figures on the world stage. The invitations, especially to rival leaders, show that Trump is signaling his intent to maintain a firm foreign policy and prioritize American interests while engaging with international counterparts.

Trump has maintained a good relationship with Xi, which he admitted might be risky. However, he said, "We like to take little chances.”

According to State Department historical records, no head of state has previously made an official visit to the U.S. for the inauguration.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) said the unorthodox move would send a global “signal” to the world. 

“Look, I think Trump believes in constant offense, constant momentum, keeping things going forward,” Gingrich said. “I think he gets up every day and tries to figure out, you know, ‘Let’s go to McDonald’s or let’s go to the garbage truck,’ whatever it takes, but he wants to be on offense. I suspect he woke up, looked around, and thought, ‘Yeah, I think my good friend Xi Jinping, we haven’t been together in a long time, why don’t I?’”

It is unclear if Xi has accepted the invitation. 

This comes after Trump threatened China with higher tariffs. The incoming president previously said he would increase tariffs on the communist country as high as 60 to 100 percent, which would devastate the country’s economic growth and stress global supply chains. The tariffs would also raise prices for consumers because of a trickle-down effect. 

However, the Chinese dictator appears willing to work with Trump. After he won the election, Xi congratulated Trump on his historic win and said that China and the United States will “find the right way” to “get along in the new era.” 

Trump has reportedly extended invitations to other foreign leaders, such as Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and Argentina President Javier Milei. 

