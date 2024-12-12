The White House Has an Explanation for the Mystery Drones




Tipsheet

John Fetterman Agrees to Meet With Pete Hegseth. Here's Why.

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 12, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) met with President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, for a meeting that brought together two distinct political perspectives. The meeting marked the first Democratic senator to meet with the former Fox News host to find common ground between the two party’s policies. 

Known for his progressive views and relaxed style, Fetterman’s meeting with Hegseth was a rare bipartisan exchange considering the nation’s polarized political landscape. 

The Pennsylvania Democrat said he suspects that he and Hegseth will have things in common regarding the military on issues such as China, Russia, Israel, or Ukraine. 

Critics denounced the meeting between the two opposing politicians. However, Fetterman said he didn’t understand why people thought their discussion was controversial. 

“If he’s the individual who could potentially be the next secretary of defense… I mean, I’m not just the senator for Pennsylvania for my voters or Democrats. It’s for all of us,” the senator said. “And now we have received a lot of support, calls into our office saying, hey, you know, we will have a conversation. So I’m just doing my job. I see that.”  

The senator said that while Hegseth would not have been his first choice for the job, he must establish a working relationship with the former news host. He also said that he will not “freak out” over every one of Trump’s nominees. 

“I am open to having a conversation, especially with really important [nominees],” Fetterman said. “If these people are gonna hold these kinds of offices and we are in the business of working and getting along with people who disagree with some of the things we have, and we try to find the things that we can possibly agree on for the best possible outcomes, and I represent Pennsylvania. And to point out, Donald Trump carried Pennsylvania and he’s gonna be the next president, so it’s all part of the conversation. And that’s why I’ve decided to engage with people who are going to be incredibly important parts of the administration.”

In response to Fetterman’s comments, Hegseth thanked the senator for his “fairness, courage,” and “hospitality.” 

Tags: JOHN FETTERMAN TRUMP TRANSITION

