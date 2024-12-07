Deadly Venezuelan Gang Invades Another State

Across American communities, illegal immigrant gangs have become a growing and dangerous threat that is often linked to violent drug trafficking, human smuggling, and organized crime, operating with little to no fear of law enforcement. They use loopholes at the southern border to enter the United States thanks to lax immigration policies enacted by the outgoing Biden-Harris Administration.

Most recently, a top Tennessee law enforcement official confirmed that the dangerous Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, is now popping up in the state despite having strict border policies. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch warned that the gang is operating a human trafficking scheme in the state.

“What they're doing is, they bring in these females, Venezuelan females, and they're bringing them into the country. They're smuggling them in, bringing them into the country. Some of them, they're bringing in, exploiting our system, where they'll come in and claim that they are fleeing the dictatorship and the challenges that exist in Venezuela,” Rausch told Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) during an interview on her podcast, “Unmuted With Marsha.”

As Tren de Aragua expands its reach in America, the deadly gang brings unvetted violence and fear to Americans. They are reportedly engaging in human smuggling, violence, money laundering, and illicit drug trafficking throughout the U.S., challenging efforts to restore law and order. However, President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to “get them the hell out of here” when he assumes office on Jan. 20, 2025.

Rausch said the first arrests of the gang members in his state occurred in 2022, and by the following year, law enforcement agents encountered even more run-ins with Tren de Aragua.

Earlier this week, INTERPOL Washington announced the apprehension of Luis Alejandro Ruiz Godoy, a high-ranking Tren de Aragua fugitive with a history of human trafficking, robbery, terrorism, weapons offenses, and escape. They promised to “continue to provide critical intelligence to our police partners across the continent to strengthen border and national security, ensuring these violent gang members find no safe harbor in our country.”

Rausch warned other states that Tren de Aragua usually begins with human trafficking before moving to more organized retail crime. From there, the gang will engage in the drug trade, undermining public safety.

Trump’s incoming border czar, Tom Homan, promised to shut down the cartels, as well as deport all of the illegal aliens hiding out in the U.S. who have been charged with crimes.