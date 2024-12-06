'You're Disgusting:' Radio Host Unloads on Liberal After She Accuses Pete Hegseth of Being a Rapist

Conservative radio host Ben Fergusen unloaded on a liberal activist after accusing President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, of rape and sexual abuse despite there being only hearsay with no evidence or even a name of the woman he allegedly “raped.”

Francesca Fiorentini appeared on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” to say that although she views Hegseth as being a strong candidate to oversee the military, he is a “rapist” who doesn’t “practice consent.”

“Can I just say that I do think that Pete Hegseth actually is a good choice to oversee the U.S. military? I think they have a lot in common, like just like the U.S. military. Pete Hegseth doesn’t practice consent, you know, when raping and pillaging other people,” Fiorentini said. “And I think the U.S. military does the same thing. They rape and pillage other countries.”

Ferguson interrupted to call Fiorentini a “disgusting human being” and say that he hoped Hegseth would sue her for defamation.

Referencing my recent reports, in 2017, a woman accused Hegseth of sexual assault, but the case was settled out of court in 2020. According to Hegseth’s legal team, he settled the case to protect his career as a Fox News host. The unidentified woman alleged that Hegseth took her phone, blocked the door to the hotel room, and refused to let her leave. However, she waited nearly four days after she claimed she was raped to go to the hospital and report it. Her husband, who was in another room at the same hotel at the time of the incident, told police officers that his wife did not seem drunk, nor was she slurring her words when she arrived back to the room later that night, at 4 a.m.

In addition, liberal media outlets and anonymous “sources” are accusing Hegseth of having a drinking problem who would constantly show up to work drunk and hungover.

Fergusen continued his rant, calling Fiorentini a “sick person” who has not one ounce of decency to be able to go on television and call someone a rapist she knows nothing about.

Hegseth has maintained innocence and said that Trump told him to “keep fighting” despite reports saying he may replace Hegseth with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).