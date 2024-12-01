Trump Picks Florida Sheriff to Head the DEA

President-elect Donald Trump nominated Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister to lead the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) during his second administration.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is a career law enforcement officer who has held his position since 2017. The Florida officer has been with the HCSO for more than 25 years, beginning his career in 1991 as a patrol deputy. Chronister worked through the ranks, gaining experience in multiple divisions, including investigations, training, and community policing.

Chronister called Trump’s nomination the “honor of a lifetime” and is “deeply humbled” by the opportunity to work under the incoming president and serve the nation.

“For over 32 years, Sheriff Chad Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and received countless commendations and awards for keeping his community SAFE," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“A proud graduate of the FBI National Academy's 260th Session, Chad is Co-Chairman of the Regional Domestic Security Task Force for Region IV Tampa Bay, Council Member of the Florida Attorney General’s Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, Chairman of the Criminal Justice Sub-Committee, Vice-Chairman of the Hillsborough County Public Safety Coordinating Council, and Vice-Chairman of the Hillsborough County Public Schools Citizen Oversight Committee,” his posted continued.

It is the honor of a lifetime to be nominated by President @realDonaldTrump to serve as the Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to serve our nation. pic.twitter.com/X5lslYyF1U — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) December 1, 2024

The DEA administrator is a Senate-confirmed position and will work alongside Trump’s pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, “to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl and other Illegal Drugs across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES.”

In 2016, Chronister was elected Hillsborough County Sheriff and assumed office in 2017, running as a Republican candidate. He was re-elected in 2020 for a second term, reflecting strong support within the county. As sheriff, he focused on reducing violent crime and enhancing public safety through initiatives aimed at combating drug trafficking, human trafficking, and gang violence. Chronister also led high-profile investigations into gang violence, opioid abuse, and human trafficking, earning statewide recognition for his efforts.

Chronister’s tenure as sheriff reflects a commitment to public safety and the well-being of the people in his jurisdiction.