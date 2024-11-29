Does Twice-Failed Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton Really Think She Can Win In 2028?

Is the third time the charm? Twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton eyes another run for the White House in 2028.

Seventy-seven-year-old Clinton announced a speaking event with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, on the 20th anniversary of the Clinton Presidential Center in Arkansas. This event fuels speculation that Clinton could plan another campaign after President-elect Donald Trump serves his final term. The center is home to a museum dedicated to Bill Clinton’s presidency and an archive of his papers.

According to a news release, the event will signify their “reflections on the noble and important work of public service -- from securing peace, prosperity, and progress during the Clinton administration to uplifting millions of people in Arkansas and around the world through the work of the Clinton Foundation and empowering the next generation of leaders through the Clinton School.”

Senior advisor to Trump, Jason Miller, suggested the event will mark the beginning of Clinton’s third presidential run. But can she succeed?

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the post, saying, “Just when I thought I couldn’t be more thankful.”

“Please… PLEASE run," conservative commentator Kevin Smith replied.

However, Clinton has previously said she has no intention of running again but said she would do everything possible to “make sure that [the Democratic Party] ha[s] a president who respects our democracy and the rule of law and upholds our institutions.”

YouGov.com found that although Clinton has a 97 percent fame rating, she only has a 46 percent popularity rating. She is one percent under the popularity rating of outgoing First Lady Jill Biden and corrupt former NIH Director Anthony Fauci, who both sit at 47 percent.

Although the speculation is premature, as the next administration has yet to take office, there has been buzz about potential candidates who could defeat a Republican candidate. If Clinton did decide to run in 2028, she would be 81 years old, the same age as outgoing President Joe Biden when his own constituents forced him out of the race.

Other candidates who are speculated to take a crack at the White House in four years include failed Democrat candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).