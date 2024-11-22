Senators Demand Turkey Extradite Hamas Terrorists
VIP
Democrats Set the Standard for 'Unqualified'
Trump Drops a Flurry of Nominees to Head FDA, OMB, CDC, and HUD
We Might Have a Problem With Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee
Trump Makes His Pick for Treasury Secretary
Trump Clinches Another Win in Hush Money Case. How Some Libs Reacted.
VIP
The Proverbial Sacrificial Lamb
VIP
The Press Delivers a Fake News Trump Health Crisis, and the Bad Week...
One of Trump’s Biggest Allies Says He’s Never Getting Into Politics Again
Joy Reid Spews Hate Toward Trump Supporters Once Again
The View Forced to Read Three Legal Notes Within Minutes of One Another...
VIP
Watch This ABC Reporter Goes on Massive Tangent Blaming Trump for Laken Riley's...
Guess Who Joe Biden Just Awarded the Highest Civilian Honor To
VIP
Are Teens Leaning More Conservative or Liberal? Here’s What a New Poll Is...
Tipsheet

America's National Debt Just Hit a New Record

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 22, 2024 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

For the first time in the nation’s history, the national debt reached an unprecedented amount, as the Biden-Harris Administration continued to fund foreign wars before their time in the White House ended.

Advertisement

The United States national debt surpassed a whopping $36 trillion this week, just over three months since the previous milestone was reached at the end of July. 

The mounting debt continues to affect every American, whether at the gas pump, the grocery store, or for everyday necessities. The country’s debt is so astronomical that it may be difficult for Americans to understand its implications. In lament terms, the rising debt caused by reckless spending will threaten the U.S.’s economic future and opportunities. 

Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), told Fox Business that it's alarming that our country’s current leadership lacks the seriousness to address the issue. 

Republican Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) criticized the Biden-Harris Administration for continually spending money the U.S. does not have. 

The nation is on pace to spend $1.4 trillion in the 2025 fiscal year. Roughly 25 percent of the federal government’s revenue will pay interest on the debt.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blamed high prices and insurmountable debt on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris as they plan to fork over another $4.65 billion check to Ukraine into a years-long ongoing war with Russia, all while neglecting border security and American citizens.

Recommended

Georgia Conducted a Hand Count Audit of Its Election Results. Guess What it Found? Guy Benson
Advertisement

According to The Finance Newsletter, in 30 years, one million dollars will only be worth:$412,000 at three percent inflation, $308,000 at four percent inflation, and $231,000 at five percent inflation. 

This comes as Biden works to funnel more than four billion dollars into Ukraine before his time in the White House is up at the expense of U.S. taxpayers. His plan would result in the burden falling onto the shoulders of hardworking Americans who are already struggling with inflation. 

However, that will all change as soon as President-elect Donald Trump takes office. There will no longer be a Ukraine-first, American-last leadership. 

Tags: DEBT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Georgia Conducted a Hand Count Audit of Its Election Results. Guess What it Found? Guy Benson
Trump Drops a Flurry of Nominees to Head FDA, OMB, CDC, and HUD Matt Vespa
We Might Have a Problem With Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee Matt Vespa
Joy Reid Spews Hate Toward Trump Supporters Once Again Sarah Arnold
The View Forced to Read Three Legal Notes Within Minutes of One Another Following Trump AG Appointment Sarah Arnold
Guess Who Joe Biden Just Awarded the Highest Civilian Honor To Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Georgia Conducted a Hand Count Audit of Its Election Results. Guess What it Found? Guy Benson
Advertisement