It Seems Democrats Learned Nothing From Their Loss

President-elect Donald Trump made history this week after pulling off one the biggest political comebacks, as well a big congratulations to Republicans gaining the Senate and presumably the House.

As to no surprise, Democrats are furious. Not only did Trump win the election, but he gained momentum in every single group and demographic while Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t even come close.

Now, left-wing media pundits are trying to figure out how to drown out Trump— much like they have for the past eight years since he first stepped into the political spotlight.

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) appeared on CNN’s “Situation Room” to devise a plan to turn Americans sour on Trump.

Host Wolf Blitzer asked what Democrats will do to constrain a Trump presidency, noting that during his first term, Democrats succeeded at keeping the public outcry of the now-47th president high.

“There was outcry in this country, from the media, from people,” over certain policies, Khanna recalled. He declared that Democrats would use the “bully pulpit” to make the American people turn against Trump and from “making terrible choices.”

He added that his party will do everything in their power to block “any extreme positions” Trump tries to take.

Leading up to the election, Democrats spent billions of dollars warning Americans that Trump is a “threat” to democracy, that he’s Hitler, he’s dangerous, he’s a fascist— but in the end, their lies and smears didn’t work. So why would it work now that Trump is in office?

The left’s only defense mechanism is to berate the president-elect and scare Americans into thinking their lives are over. Now, the Democratic Party is entering 2025 with less voters than it ever has had.

Khanna acknowledged that Harris’ loss “produced a disaster” within the establishment.

Harris and the mainstream media spent the entire election cycle demoralizing Trump and very little time on her actual policies and how her administration would differ from President Joe Biden’s. The fact that Khanna wants to continue the party’s efforts of criticizing Trump shows Democrats have learned nothing.

Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.) was one of the few Democrats who understand that voters cared so little about Trump’s character, but rather how he would make their lives better under his presidency.

“I’m the coming months, our party will be doing a lot of introspection, lots of thinking,” Thanedar said. “Democrats focused on Trump’s character. His legal problems, being a felon. But for the large part, the people who are economically suffering, who feel that they are worse off economically, did not pay much attention to his character.”