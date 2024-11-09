Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Storm NYC Streets Protesting Trump Win

Hundreds of illegal immigrants are protesting President-elect Donald Trump’s election win as he promises to execute immigration laws on day one of his second term.

On Saturday, massive groups of illegal aliens took to the streets to protest Trump’s pending immigration policies, in which he has vowed to deport every last immigrant that was allowed to illegally enter the United States under the Biden-Harris Administration.

The protestors marched through the streets of Manhattan and yelled “we are not leaving!”

Others held a large banner that read "we won't back down," while chanting "he's not my president."

Illegals are protesting Trump in NYC



“We are not leaving”



Who’s going to tell em no one is asking you to go willingly.



Not sorry. Get in line like everyone else. You’re not special. My uncle is here legally after going through immigration the right way. No sympathy for you. pic.twitter.com/7pvaCe18sl — Todd Spears (@toddspears1776) November 9, 2024

Mass protests are taking place in New York protesting Donald Trump winning the election



Illegal migrants are protesting having to be deported, saying families will be broken up



Soon to be Director of Immigration Tom Homan has a solution “Families can be deported together” ‼️ pic.twitter.com/z6xc3VHc3L — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 9, 2024

Anti-Trump protests in NYC today.



It’s incredibly obvious that this is all organized by the same Left-wing groups responsible for funding the caravans of illegals and the BLM/ANTIFA riots of 2020.



There is nothing organic about any of this.pic.twitter.com/VtHC2NkohS — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) November 9, 2024

1000's of protesters occupy the streets of New York City to protest Trump’s 2024 re election victory.

“Donald Trump's got to go.”



They will protest this, But they won't protest the insanely high crime or Taxes in NYC.

What has become of America?



pic.twitter.com/LnmYlBYaxj — Just Lookin (@JustLookingMon) November 9, 2024

📸 NYC LIVE: Thousands of New Yorkers, organized by 'Protect Our Futures' and other allied groups, took to the streets to protest the presidency of Donald Trump.#NewYorkCity #March pic.twitter.com/SCTzYidIHg — Navya Asopa (@navyaasopa) November 9, 2024

This comes after data found that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ immigration crisis will reach at least nine million illegal aliens by January. Between January 2021 and June of this year, 10.5 million illegal immigrants entered the U.S. Of this, the Biden-Harris Administration only blocked 2.5 million aliens from crossing the border and just 1.9 million were “removed” from the states.