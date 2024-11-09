Bill Maher: Liberal Reactions to Trump's Win Is Everything I Hate About the...
Hundreds of Illegal Immigrants Storm NYC Streets Protesting Trump Win

Sarah Arnold  |  November 09, 2024 7:15 PM
Hundreds of illegal immigrants are protesting President-elect Donald Trump’s election win as he promises to execute immigration laws on day one of his second term. 

On Saturday, massive groups of illegal aliens took to the streets to protest Trump’s pending immigration policies, in which he has vowed to deport every last immigrant that was allowed to illegally enter the United States under the Biden-Harris Administration. 

The protestors marched through the streets of Manhattan and yelled “we are not leaving!” 

Others held a large banner that read "we won't back down," while chanting "he's not my president." 

This comes after data found that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ immigration crisis will reach at least nine million illegal aliens by January. Between January 2021 and June of this year, 10.5 million illegal immigrants entered the U.S. Of this, the Biden-Harris Administration only blocked 2.5 million aliens from crossing the border and just 1.9 million were “removed” from the states. 

TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

