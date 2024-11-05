National Guard on Standby in Several States in Case of Civil Unrest Post-Election

Several states have already deployed the National Guard in anticipation of civil unrest after the final results of Election Day conclude.

In more than a dozen states, including Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia, 252 personnel have been activated due to concerns of post-election violence. Meanwhile, California, Florida, Nevada, and Washington, D.C., are on standby with 87 personnel.

Advertisement

“Based upon general and specific information and concerns regarding the potential for violence or other unlawful activity related to the 2024 general election, I want to ensure we are fully prepared to respond to any potential additional civil unrest,” Democrat Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Homeland Security is warning that threats to “election infrastructure” are a strong possibility.

This comes after several ballot boxes across the country were set on fire in Portland, Oregon. Although most ballots were salvaged, a significant portion were damaged in the fires. “Free Gaza” messages were also found in several ballot boxes.

With former President Donald Trump having survived two assassination attempts, security has been excited as concerns pour in that mass riots will occur if he wins. Chief of future operations at the National Guard, Col. John-Paul Laurenceau, said he “understand[s] the optics behind this mission” and trained guardsmen to engage with journalists, people protesting against a political outcome, and their First Amendment rights.

Axios reported that some election offices, particularly those in swing states, have installed bulletproof glass, panic buttons, and video surveillance in their headquarters to protect staff. Poll workers have also reportedly undergone de-escalation training if things turn ugly. Which we all know won’t be because of liberals. If things turn violent, it’s because of left-wing advocates having liberal meltdowns over a Trump win.

In New Mexico’s Sandoval County, SWAT team units have been placed on call. At the same time, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said he wears a bulletproof vest because of threats due to him being accused of not running a fair election system.

Townhall is following election updates and will continue to do so until the next POTUS is elected.

It is too early to make predictions, but according to polls, Trump has a slight edge over Harris, especially in five of the seven swing states.

Ross Douthat, a top New York Times columnist, made an early prediction just as polls opened on Election Day, confident that Trump will defy all odds and take back the White House. This is significant because the outlet has warned that we won’t know the results until perhaps weeks post-Election Day, as the NYT has been all-in on a Harris win since the beginning of her campaign.