Tipsheet

Let's Talk About Tim Walz' Closing Argument

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 03, 2024 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As both presidential candidates make their last bid before voters head off to the polls on Election Day, the closing arguments for both portray two very different things. 

Former President Donald Trump has spent his last days campaigning in swing states and advocating how he will improve this country. On the other hand, Vice President Kamala Harris and her sidekick, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.), have used the final stretch to evade the policy positions again but also do nothing else but attack Trump. 

During his rally in Arizona on Saturday, Walz told a crowd that Trump was a “dictator” and “trying to overturn the Constitution.” He posed a hypothetical question, asking the audience what they did to stop Trump from winning another term in the White House, claiming that the “American experiment was on the line.” 

The Democrat said that women will send Trump a message on Election Day “whether he likes it or not,” calling himself the “protector of women.” 

“Now here’s the good news: I kind of have a feeling that women all across this country, from every walk of life, from either party, are going to send a loud and clear message to Donald Trump next Tuesday, November fifth, whether he likes it or not,” Walz said. 

Walz was referring to a comment Trump made in which he said, “My people told me about four weeks ago, I would say, ‘No, I want to protect the people; I want to protect the women of our country. I want to protect the women.’” 

Trump promised to protect women from illegal immigrants pouring into the country, protect them from foreign countries that want to attack the U.S. and protect them from the left’s progressive policies. 

Echoing Walz’s comment, Harris called Trump’s remarks “offensive” to women and that it was just “the latest in a series of reveals by the former president on how he thinks about women and their agency.”

Trump has been ahead in Arizona since August, with a leading edge of one to six points depending on the poll conducted. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

