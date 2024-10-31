Trump Campaign Releases New Memo on the State of the Race
Tipsheet

Trump Sues CBS News for $10 Billion Over Kamala’s Edited 60 Minutes Interview

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 31, 2024 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against CBS News over Vice President Kamala Harris’ controversial 60 Minutes Interview in which the network heavily edited in what he called “election interference.” 

According to the lawsuit, Trump is suing the network for $10 billion in damages due to "CBS’ partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion calculated to confuse, deceive, and mislead the public." 

“President Trump brings this action to redress the immense harm caused to him, to his campaign, and to tens of millions of citizens in Texas and across America by CBS’s deceptive broadcasting conduct," the lawsuit read.

The complaint alleges that the program aired a misleading version of the interview, including highly distorted answers from Harris’ actual responses. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas and states that the network violated state law by demonstrating deceptive acts in business conduct. The lawsuit was filed because the network “doctored” a "word salad" response from the vice President about the Biden administration's involvement in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. 

Pollster Says This One Thing Just Sank Kamala's Chances Sarah Arnold
Trump’s legal team said that the “edits attempt to tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party as the heated 2024 Presidential Election — which President Trump is leading — approaches its conclusion." 

The network is “responsible for accurately representing the truth of events, not distorting an interview to try and falsely make their preferred candidate appear coherent and decisive, which Kamala most certainly is not."

CBS News has insisted that it did not edit any part of Harris’ interview or her answers.

“To paper over Kamala’s ‘word salad’ weakness, CBS used its national platform on 60 Minutes to cross the line from the exercise of judgment in reporting to deceitful, deceptive manipulation of news," the lawsuit continued.

