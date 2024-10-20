Bill Maher Reminds Dems This Media Event Will Not Save Them From Trump
Why the Rhetoric Around Trump’s MSG Rally Is a Concern

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 20, 2024 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A week before the November election, former President Donald Trump is gunning for a Richard Nixon repeat by holding a rally at the iconic Madison Square Garden venue in New York City. 

The October 27 rally sold out in less than three hours and sat 20,000 people. However, the event drew criticism, who likened the rally to the most infamous event of the 1930s when Hitler sympathizers held a pro-Nazi rally. 

During an interview on MSNBC, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and left-wing political consultant James Carville accused Trump of mimicking a Nazi rally organized by the German American Bund. The 1939 event featured portraits of George Washington surrounded by swastikas. 

“I did not realize when I said that that he would actually go on television and say, I’m going to use the military to round up my political enemies,” Carville said. “When I said that, I didn’t know that he was going to schedule a rally at Madison Square Garden to mimic the Nazi rally of 10th February 1939.”

Carville drew parallels between Trump and Nazi rhetoric, claiming that the former president would open the “gates of hell [and] reign on their enemies” if he is elected. 

However, this is the kind of politically violent rhetoric that is responsible for the two assassination attempts on Trump’s life— and the left is spewing it, not Republicans, despite how many times they say so. 

On the other hand, Trump said his Madison Square Garden rally will honor the police, the firemen, teachers, and everybody who makes New York work. 

According to the current 270toWin Polling Average, Trump has the majority vote in several of the seven battleground states. 

He is ahead in Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, and Wisconsin and tied with Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Nevada. 

