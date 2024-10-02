Jack Smith's Newest Case Against Trump Has Been Unsealed
Youngkin: Biden Needs to Do His Job and End the Port Strike
People are Dying in Hurricane Helene's Aftermath While Government Helicopters Remain Groun...
The Media Really Couldn't Hide This Fact About the VP Debate
More Debate Reprobates As CBS Fails to Bring Down Vance and Repair Work...
Why No One Should Believe Kamala Harris Won't Take Our Guns
Vance Follows Through With Promise to Cite Sources for Claims He Made During...
There's Been Plenty of Swing State Polls Recently
The Gruesome Way This Israeli Mother Died During Terrorist Shooting
Kamala Is Rapidly Losing Ground Among These Longtime Democrat Voters
It Sure Looks Like POLITICO Had the Dumbest Take on the VP Debate
Two Countries Have Agreed to Shift Part of Their Border. Here's Why.
New Poll of Florida Hispanics: Another Warning Sign for Democrats
The US and Another Key Middle East Partner, the United Arab Emirates
Tipsheet

What Joe Biden Thinks of Latest Israel Attack Is Really Concerning

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  October 02, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The day after Iran attacked Israel by launching 180 ballistic missiles into the Jewish state, President Joe Biden urged Israel not to retaliate and escalate the war further. 

Advertisement

“The answer is no,” Biden said on Wednesday when asked by reporters at Joint Base Andrews if he supports Israel potentially carrying out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. 

“All seven of us agree that they have a right to respond, but they should respond proportionally,” Biden said, referring to Group of Seven (G7) allies. His comments come as the United States suggests it will roll out new sanctions against Iran over its missile attack on Israel.

The president said he would be speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “relatively soon” following Iran’s attack, adding that the U.S. is offering advice to Israel offices on how to respond to the terrorist country’s strike. Meanwhile, U.S. Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned Iran that it will face “severe consequences” for its attack. 

“We are now going to look at what the appropriate next steps are to secure, first and foremost, American interests, and then to promote stability to the maximum extent possible as we go forward,” Sullivan said Tuesday, although those “steps” are unclear. 

Last week, Israel staged a surprise attack and killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by launching an airstrike on the terrorist group’s headquarters in Lebanon. 

Biden was under fire for his response to Israel defending itself after nearly a year of being attacked by Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and other Iranian-supported terrorist groups. 

Recommended

Vance Follows Through With Promise to Cite Sources for Claims He Made During Debate Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

In a statement, Biden said the U.S. “fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself” but stressed that both sides need to damper down its “aggression and reduce the risk of a broader regional war.” 

According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu kept its planned attack under wraps, fearing the Biden-Harris Administration would interfere. 

It is worth digging up past comments from Biden as Iran continues to launch attacks on Israel. 

Earlier this year, Biden gave the terrorist country a stern warning about attacking Israel-- which clearly worked so well. 

Let's also not forget that in 2020, Biden claimed former President Donald Trump would get the U.S. into a war with Iran. It's funny how the tables have turned. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Vance Follows Through With Promise to Cite Sources for Claims He Made During Debate Sarah Arnold
The Media Really Couldn't Hide This Fact About the VP Debate Matt Vespa
Toning Down the Rhetoric: Did You Catch Joy Reid’s Reaction to the Vance-Walz Debate? Madeline Leesman
There's Been Plenty of Swing State Polls Recently Rebecca Downs
Kamala Is Rapidly Losing Ground Among These Longtime Democrat Voters Sarah Arnold
It Sure Looks Like POLITICO Had the Dumbest Take on the VP Debate Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Vance Follows Through With Promise to Cite Sources for Claims He Made During Debate Sarah Arnold
Advertisement