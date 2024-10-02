What Joe Biden Thinks of Latest Israel Attack Is Really Concerning

The day after Iran attacked Israel by launching 180 ballistic missiles into the Jewish state, President Joe Biden urged Israel not to retaliate and escalate the war further.

Advertisement

“The answer is no,” Biden said on Wednesday when asked by reporters at Joint Base Andrews if he supports Israel potentially carrying out strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“All seven of us agree that they have a right to respond, but they should respond proportionally,” Biden said, referring to Group of Seven (G7) allies. His comments come as the United States suggests it will roll out new sanctions against Iran over its missile attack on Israel.

The president said he would be speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “relatively soon” following Iran’s attack, adding that the U.S. is offering advice to Israel offices on how to respond to the terrorist country’s strike. Meanwhile, U.S. Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned Iran that it will face “severe consequences” for its attack.

“We are now going to look at what the appropriate next steps are to secure, first and foremost, American interests, and then to promote stability to the maximum extent possible as we go forward,” Sullivan said Tuesday, although those “steps” are unclear.

Last week, Israel staged a surprise attack and killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah by launching an airstrike on the terrorist group’s headquarters in Lebanon.

Biden was under fire for his response to Israel defending itself after nearly a year of being attacked by Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and other Iranian-supported terrorist groups.

In a statement, Biden said the U.S. “fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself” but stressed that both sides need to damper down its “aggression and reduce the risk of a broader regional war.”

According to the Times of Israel, Netanyahu kept its planned attack under wraps, fearing the Biden-Harris Administration would interfere.

It is worth digging up past comments from Biden as Iran continues to launch attacks on Israel.

Earlier this year, Biden gave the terrorist country a stern warning about attacking Israel-- which clearly worked so well.

Reporter: What is your message to Iran?



Joe Biden: Don’t



Iran: pic.twitter.com/wDoEjza0Im — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 1, 2024

Let's also not forget that in 2020, Biden claimed former President Donald Trump would get the U.S. into a war with Iran. It's funny how the tables have turned.