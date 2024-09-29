Ohio Congressmen Beg Biden-Harris Admin For Emergency Funding For Springfield

American communities are being overrun and invaded by illegal immigrants, yet the Biden-Harris Administration has continued to abandon and ignore the problems they created.

Ohio Congressman Mike Turner (R-Dayton) led five congressmen pleading for assistance from the Biden-Harris Administration as Springfield, Ohio, deals with a massive influx of Haitian immigrants.

In a letter addressed to Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, and Department of Justice Attorney General Merrick Garland, Turner blamed the White House for the immigration crisis and demanded they fix it.

The Biden-Harris Administration has created an immigration crisis in Springfield, Ohio. In April of this year, Congressman Mike Turner, who represents Springfield, brought the City of Springfield Mayor, City Manager, and Public Safety Manager to deliver a clear message to federal agencies: it is the Biden-Harris Administration’s responsibility to provide assistance to the City of Springfield, its schools, healthcare centers, law enforcement, and social services agencies as they navigate this immigration crisis. The mass migration of Haitian nationals to Springfield is the direct result of the Biden-Harris Administration’s reckless and misguided promulgation of immigration policies like the Haitian Parole Program and the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian migrants. Programs like TPS allow Haitian nationals to remain in the country indefinitely.

Since President Joe Biden took office in 2021, nearly 20,000 Haitian immigrants settled in the small Ohio town. With only 58,000 people occupying Springfield, Haitian aliens make up about 30 percent of its population.

The GOP lawmakers blamed the town’s deadly traffic incidents, immigration trafficking organizations, and the immense strain on its resources on the Biden-Harris Administration’s failures.

Springfield has received nationwide media coverage as residents began sounding the alarm over the Biden-Harris White House's reckless policies made their way into the small town. Other reports say the immigrants have reportedly been eating and sacrificing animals.

Springfield City Commission officials say an estimated 4,000 to 7,000 Haitians have arrived in recent years. The thousands of Haitian immigrants in the Ohio town are on Temporary Protected Status, with more than 20,000 Haitians resettling there under the Biden-Harris Administration. Springfield’s population has increased 33 percent since Biden took office. In comparison, Springfield’s population decreased 1.7 percent between 2010 and 2020.