Top Haiti Leader Blasts US Over Springfield, Ohio Concerns, Demands 'Reparations' from Foreign Countries

A top Haiti official is criticizing the United States for its uproar over its concerns about its citizens invading Springfield, Ohio, which has residents fearing for their safety.

Haiti’s “Transitional Presidential Council” Edgard Leblanc Fils rejected claims from the U.S. that expose the repercussions of the Biden-Harris Administration’s reckless open border policies, which, as a result, more than 15,000 Haitian immigrants have taken over the small town with a population of just 56,000.

“I would like to extend a brotherly greeting to all friends of Haiti that have shown solidarity towards the migrants from our country — and in particular those living in Springfield, Ohio,” Fils said. The United States ties to Haiti “Enable us to say with confidence that the American people reject any incitement to hate against our community.”

Fils claimed that the concerns of Haitian immigrants overrunning the town are false and fueled by the stress of the upcoming presidential election.

“In this respect, the passions that naturally emerge during an election campaign should never be used as a pretext for xenophobia or racism in a country like the United States, a nation forged by immigrants of all origins and which has set itself up as a model of democracy on a global scale,” he continued.

The crisis that has hit Springfield, Ohio, has reached unprecedented levels.

According to the town’s City Commission officials, an estimated 4,000 to 7,000 Haitians have arrived in recent years. The thousands of Haitian immigrants in the Ohio community are on Temporary Protected Status, with more than 20,000 Haitians resettling there under the Biden-Harris Administration. Springfield’s population has increased 33 percent since Biden took office. In comparison, its population decreased by 1.7 percent between 2010 and 2020.

Fils acknowledged that Haiti’s issues “rests first and foremost on the shoulders of the Haitian people” but said that international leaders and its powers play an “essential” role in deciding Haiti’s future and repairing its past.

In short, Fils demanded “historical reparations,” claiming his country is a “great victim of a historical injustice that has … delayed its development.”

“On the eve of the bicentenary of this unprecedented event in the history of the world, has the time not come for the restitution of these sums?” He suggested it was a “question of principle” and not a “demand.”