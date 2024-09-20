Kamala Harris Isn’t a Genuine Gun Owner
How You Know Kamala Isn't Really a Gun Owner
JD Vance Delivered Another Masterclass in Obliterating the Media
Will We Be Allowed to Win?
The Press Appears Unbothered Joe Biden Is Not in Charge, and Journalist Scandals...
Harris to Give Abortion Speech Blaming Trump for Two Deaths He Had Nothing...
Ramaswamy Just Blew the Lid Off Left-Wing Media's Cover-Up of Springfield, Ohio
Nancy Mace Exposes CNN Guest With Damaging Screenshots
Chicago Schools Tell Teachers to Pass Migrant Students Regardless of Performance
Scott Jennings Comes Armed With Hard Truths on Antisemitism From the Left
Here's How Many American Voters Support Taylor Swift After Her Kamala Harris Endorsement
YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet?
Acting Secret Service Director Gives Update Regarding First Trump Assassination Attempt
Post-Debate Poll Shares Telling Details About That 'Bounce' for Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

Why Did Jill Biden Lead a Cabinet Meeting?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 20, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Good luck if you want to know who is in charge of the country—it sure is not President Joe Biden. 

First Lady Jill Biden handled most of her 81-year-old husband’s presidential duties on Friday during what may have been his last cabinet meeting. She led the meeting after Biden made quick introductory remarks, during which he spent most of the two minutes talking about his wife. 

Advertisement

The president glossed over a short list of tasks he plans to tackle before his time in the White House is over, such as the “Need for Congress to pass a continued resolution.” 

“It’s critical; we have ten days for Congress to pass a short-term funding bill,” he said before turning the room’s attention to his wife— sitting at the head of the table. 

Jill Biden used her time to advocate for women’s health-related funding allocations and initiatives. 

It is also worth noting that Biden’s honorary legislation folders have Jill Biden’s signature embossed on the front. She also hosted a Rose Garden event without Biden and gave remarks from a podium only presidents usually use. 

Recommended

Ramaswamy Just Blew the Lid Off Left-Wing Media's Cover-Up of Springfield, Ohio Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

The First Lady has been accused of "running the show," with reports noting she pressured her husband to stay in the 2024 race before he was forced to drop out. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ramaswamy Just Blew the Lid Off Left-Wing Media's Cover-Up of Springfield, Ohio Sarah Arnold
How You Know Kamala Isn't Really a Gun Owner Matt Vespa
YIKES: Was This Kamala's Most Awkward Moment Yet? Guy Benson
JD Vance Delivered Another Masterclass in Obliterating the Media Matt Vespa
Not Even Oprah Could Save Kamala Harris' Word Salad Fiasco During Livestream Event Matt Vespa
Anyone Notice What Was Odd About the First Biden Cabinet Meeting in 11 Months? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ramaswamy Just Blew the Lid Off Left-Wing Media's Cover-Up of Springfield, Ohio Sarah Arnold
Advertisement