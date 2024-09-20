Why Did Jill Biden Lead a Cabinet Meeting?

Good luck if you want to know who is in charge of the country—it sure is not President Joe Biden.

First Lady Jill Biden handled most of her 81-year-old husband’s presidential duties on Friday during what may have been his last cabinet meeting. She led the meeting after Biden made quick introductory remarks, during which he spent most of the two minutes talking about his wife.

🚨Wow. A visibly exhausted Joe Biden just held a full Cabinet meeting for the first time in 11 months and immediately turned the mic over to his wife, Jill:



“I’d like to turn it over to Jill for any comments she has. It’s all yours, kid.”



Who is running the country? pic.twitter.com/GbgexlDk1X — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 20, 2024

The president glossed over a short list of tasks he plans to tackle before his time in the White House is over, such as the “Need for Congress to pass a continued resolution.”

“It’s critical; we have ten days for Congress to pass a short-term funding bill,” he said before turning the room’s attention to his wife— sitting at the head of the table.

At no point do the Articles of the Constitution state that the first lady may sit in for the President when he cannot fulfill his duties. In fact, article II section 1 explicitly states the vice president has that responsibility. pic.twitter.com/YmrqRHwM4G — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 20, 2024

Jill Biden used her time to advocate for women’s health-related funding allocations and initiatives.

It is also worth noting that Biden’s honorary legislation folders have Jill Biden’s signature embossed on the front. She also hosted a Rose Garden event without Biden and gave remarks from a podium only presidents usually use.

The First Lady has been accused of "running the show," with reports noting she pressured her husband to stay in the 2024 race before he was forced to drop out.

Who voted for Jill Biden to be the president?



The same number of people who voted for Kamala Harris to be the nominee — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 20, 2024

Joe Biden has to have a babysitter with him at all times. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) September 20, 2024

He's literally reading his lines from a prepared paper. Right on camera. — Duke Santos 2.0 (@unashamedusa) September 20, 2024

Shouldn't the VP be running a cabinet meeting if potato head is too tired to? I don't recall seeing the line of succession that included the FLOTUS. — David Manch 🇺🇲 (@manch_david) September 20, 2024