Top Democrat Candidate In Toss-Up Race Vows to Implement Harris' Radical Agenda

A top California Democrat candidate in a toss-up U.S. House race vowed to implement Vice President Kamala Harris’ radical agenda if elected.

Democrat Will Rollins, who is running in California's 41st Congressional district, has endorsed Harris’ extreme far-left agenda, including her soft-on-crime policies that bailed criminals out of jail, her support to defund the police, her proposal of elimination of cash bail, and her relentless calls to decriminalize illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

“If we get the majority back, we will be able to implement Kamala Harris's agenda when she becomes president of the United States,” Rollins declared.

Rollins recently said, “With [Harris] at the top of the ticket, we are not only going to win the White House, we’re going to hold the Senate. We’re going to flip the four. We need to get the majority back. And we are going to elect Hakeem Jeffries, the next speaker of the House of Representatives.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has accused Rollins of being a puppet for Harris’ radical agenda in Congress, saying he has “bent the knee to endorse San Francisco radical Kamala Harris’ soft-on-crime lunacy.”

“Will Rollins has made it crystal clear he is running to be Kamala Harris's puppet in Congress, not to represent Riverside County,” NRCC Spokesperson Ben Petersen said. “By pledging to be the deciding vote to implement her radical defund the police, open borders agenda, Rollins has exposed himself as nothing more than a rubber stamp for the far-left.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told him, “you're going to finish this job in November”, echoing Rollin’s plans to make California’s “neighborhoods into crime-ridden, fentanyl-infested hellscapes,” according to Petersen.

Rollin’s Republican opponent, Ken Calvert, wants just the opposite for the country.

A spokesperson for Calvert slammed Rollins for advocating the same radical policies as Harris that would release criminals into American communities, keep the U.S. borders open, and raise taxes on working families.

“Rollins backs the single most liberal Member of the Senate for President because he’d vote exactly like her in Congress.” Calvert spokesman Calvin Moore said.