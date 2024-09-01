Joe Biden Enjoys His Second Straight Weekend At the Beach

Excuse me, Mr. President, I hate to interrupt your 16th day on vacation, but inflation is out of control, the U.S. is on the brink of WWIII, and illegal immigrants are invading the nation’s borders.

Advertisement

For the second weekend in a row, President Joe Biden was seen with First Lady Jill Biden on Rehoboth Beach in Delaware, sitting under an umbrella, talking on the phone, and waving at the cameras.

Biden was forced out of the 2024 race 41 days ago and has been seen vacationing on the beach rather than finishing up his job as commander-in-chief since then.

The 81-year-old president has faced criticism for his two-week-long vacation, demanding to know who is running the country.

16 days. On vacation. In a row.



Who is running the country? Because it’s not Biden.



No, seriously. This is not normal.pic.twitter.com/rkMxhfpiJX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 31, 2024

An Armed Illegal Alien Street Gang from Venezuela Seizes an Apartment Complex in Aurora, Colorado—Residents Terrified!



Meanwhile, Joe Biden is on his second vacation in two weeks and Kamala Harris is preparing for her first interview in 40 days.



Who is running the country? pic.twitter.com/HE7zL8RPLC — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) August 29, 2024

Biden just left his week-long vacation in Santa Ynez, California for Dover, Delaware, where he’ll head to Rehoboth Beach for a 9 day vacation.



Since stating he dropped out of the race, 34 days ago, he’s spent just 6 days at the White House.



WHO IS RUNNING OUR COUNTRY? pic.twitter.com/ZaOHwRKhB9 — 🇺🇸ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) August 25, 2024

If Joe Biden has spent 40% of 3.6 years on vacation (including the last 2 weeks) and Kamala, who hasn't been seen in 3.6 years and is now only campaigning, who the hell is running this country? pic.twitter.com/3wQpnO6cbN — JustSomedude (@JusSumDoode) August 29, 2024

Looks like they told old Joe not to bother

coming into work anymore .....



Who's running the Country ? — Cyndexia America Truther 💯🥂 (@TrutherAmerica) August 28, 2024

Who is running our country?

The answer is simple: "Soros, Obama, Pelosi, Hillary, Schumer, Jeffries." — 🇺🇸Ultra MAGA🇮🇱✝️✡️ (@IvanH0220) August 28, 2024

However, the White House defended Biden’s out-of-office status, claiming he is doing his presidential duties from the beach.

“The president is on vacation, but you can never unplug and from a job like that. Nor does he try to,' National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said earlier this week. “He's very much in command.”

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony for the 13 service members who were killed three years ago in Afghanistan under the Biden-Harris Administration. The Gold Star families revealed that they had invited Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to the ceremony but had never heard back.

It's apparent that this country has no president right now, as Biden aims to use up all of his PTO days before his term ends.