Joe Biden Enjoys His Second Straight Weekend At the Beach

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 01, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Excuse me, Mr. President, I hate to interrupt your 16th day on vacation, but inflation is out of control, the U.S. is on the brink of WWIII, and illegal immigrants are invading the nation’s borders. 

For the second weekend in a row, President Joe Biden was seen with First Lady Jill Biden on Rehoboth Beach in Delaware, sitting under an umbrella, talking on the phone, and waving at the cameras. 

Biden was forced out of the 2024 race 41 days ago and has been seen vacationing on the beach rather than finishing up his job as commander-in-chief since then. 

The 81-year-old president has faced criticism for his two-week-long vacation, demanding to know who is running the country. 

However, the White House defended Biden’s out-of-office status, claiming he is doing his presidential duties from the beach. 

“The president is on vacation, but you can never unplug and from a job like that. Nor does he try to,' National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said earlier this week. “He's very much in command.” 

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump attended a wreath-laying ceremony for the 13 service members who were killed three years ago in Afghanistan under the Biden-Harris Administration. The Gold Star families revealed that they had invited Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to the ceremony but had never heard back. 

It's apparent that this country has no president right now, as Biden aims to use up all of his PTO days before his term ends. 

