Social Media Reacts to Kamala Harris' First Major Interview Since Taking the Dem Nominee

In the aftermath of Vice President Kamala Harris’s first major interview since becoming the Democratic nominee, Republicans criticized the train wreck in which she lied and refused to take responsibility for the problems the U.S. is facing. Instead, she passed the blame to former President Donald Trump for several issues, such as the border crisis and the economy.

Advertisement

During the pre-recorded CNN interview with Dana Bash, who is known for throwing softball questions, Harris lied about the southern border and blamed Trump for impeding issues facing the nation.

Wow is she awful — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 30, 2024

Kamala Harris only spoke for 16 minutes and 29 seconds in this interview.



After 39 days, why such a short interview? — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) August 30, 2024

Harris claimed that the record-breaking number of illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. "actually resulted in a number of benefits" for the country. She also refused to decriminalize illegal border crossings that have caused more than 17 million illegal aliens to cross the southern border unlawfully.

The exchange on the border! The LIES she was allowed to offer, unchallenged. Breathtaking. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 30, 2024

She also claimed that she and President Joe Biden “lowered” inflation to a rate that is still way above the level it was when they took office over three years ago.

Wow she’s even worse than I realized. This is so hard to watch. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 30, 2024

I think I'm starting to understand why they don't let this woman do unscripted interviews with the media. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2024

This interview establishes one undisputed fact. Kamala Harris is not qualified to serve as President of the United States of America. — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) August 30, 2024

What a joke. CNN should be embarrassed. So should Dana Bash. — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 30, 2024

Harris also said she has zero regrets for covering up Biden’s mental health decline despite repeatedly downplaying concerns about his age.

Dana Bash asked Kamala if she has any regrets for lying to the American people about Biden’s cognitive decline



KAMALA: “No, not at all.” pic.twitter.com/bmKEMZPL93 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 30, 2024

President Trump had the best debate performance in modern history — so good, he literally knocked his opponent out of the race.



Kamala couldn’t get through a quick CNN interview without humiliating herself.



No wonder she’s terrified — scared out of her mind — to debate. — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2024

Vice President Word Salad strikes again! https://t.co/5AgkazBVgE — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 29, 2024

Who botched the CNN interview worse — Comrade Kamala Harris or Tampon Tim/Stolen Valor Walz?



Humiliating! — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2024

Following the interview, the Trump campaign released a list of things CNN did not grill Harris on during her first major interview addressing the American people.

I just saw Comrade Kamala Harris’ answer to a very weakly-phrased question, a question that was put in more as a matter of defense than curiosity, but her answer rambled incoherently, and declared her “values haven’t changed.” On that I agree, her values haven’t changed - The… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 29, 2024

Advertisement

The bar for our politics has been set so low that Kamala not physically crapping herself during an interview is now considered a brilliant performance. But in reality, she's a mess. Platitudes mixed with lies mixed with nonsense. With saccharine slathered on by Dana Bash. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 30, 2024