Social Media Reacts to Kamala Harris' First Major Interview Since Taking the Dem Nominee

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 30, 2024 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In the aftermath of Vice President Kamala Harris’s first major interview since becoming the Democratic nominee, Republicans criticized the train wreck in which she lied and refused to take responsibility for the problems the U.S. is facing. Instead, she passed the blame to former President Donald Trump for several issues, such as the border crisis and the economy. 

During the pre-recorded CNN interview with Dana Bash, who is known for throwing softball questions, Harris lied about the southern border and blamed Trump for impeding issues facing the nation. 

Harris claimed that the record-breaking number of illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. "actually resulted in a number of benefits" for the country. She also refused to decriminalize illegal border crossings that have caused more than 17 million illegal aliens to cross the southern border unlawfully. 

She also claimed that she and President Joe Biden “lowered” inflation to a rate that is still way above the level it was when they took office over three years ago. 

Did You Miss These Two Things About Kamala Harris' Disastrous Interview on CNN? Matt Vespa
Harris also said she has zero regrets for covering up Biden’s mental health decline despite repeatedly downplaying concerns about his age. 

Following the interview, the Trump campaign released a list of things CNN did not grill Harris on during her first major interview addressing the American people. 

