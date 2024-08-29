Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will present plans to the Biden Administration and former President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war with Russia just months before the November election.

The four-stage plan included Ukraine’s three-week-old invasion of Russia, leading to the country’s strategic place in the world's security infrastructure as the second proponent. The third is an agreement that would force Russia to end the war diplomatically, and the fourth is economic.

Ukraine invaded Russian territory in the Kursk region earlier this month, forcing Russia to launch a nationwide attack on the Ukrainian power grid to limit the country’s ability to strike in the future. The Ukrainian military took over almost 500 miles of Russian territory in the region.

Zelensky’s plan would end the war but also allow Russia to continue its "special military operation" in Ukraine. In September, he will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York to present the plan to President Joe Biden and his two potential successors.

However, the Kremlin hit back at Zelensky, confident Russia would achieve all its goals.

“This is not the first time that we have heard such statements from representatives of the Kyiv regime. We are aware of the nature of this Kyiv regime," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “We are continuing our special military operation and will achieve all of our goals.”

In February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed the nation’s military for a “special operation,” which led to the “annexation” of four Ukrainian regions, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

After Robert F. Kennedy announced suspending his 2024 campaign to endorse Trump, he exposed the lies behind the Biden Administration and the ongoing money peddling scheme between the president and Zelensky.

RFK Jr. revealed that in “April 2022, President Biden sent Boris Johnson to Ukraine to force President Zelensky to tear up a peace deal that he and the Russians had already signed.”

“That peace agreement would’ve brought peace to the region,” he revealed.