Tipsheet

Does This Mean the Feud Between Trump and This Governor Is Over?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 25, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) and former President Donald Trump appeared to have ended their longtime feud after the governor officially endorsed him for president. 

This week, following the drowning noise of the Democratic National Convention, Kemp announced his decision to set differences aside and endorse Trump in one of the most important elections in U.S. history. 

“I’ve been saying consistently for a long time, we cannot afford another four years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and I think Kamala Harris and Tim Walz could be even worse. So we need to send Donald Trump back to the White House,” Kemp told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, stressing that the Republican Party must take back the White House. 

The governor’s comments mark a pivotal shift in the politicians’ relationship, in which they both have previously fired shots at one another. 

Earlier this month, Trump called Kemp "Little Brian Kemp” during an Atlanta rally, calling him “disloyal” and a “very average governor.” Equally, Kemp has taken aim at the former president and refused to support Trump in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election. 

However, after President Joe Biden was forced out of the 2024 race and replaced with Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Mike Walz (D-Minn.)—two of the nation’s most progressive politicians—it has become apparent that the U.S. needs another Trump term now more than ever. 

“We need to retake the Senate. We need to hold the House. We need to hold our legislative majorities that we have in the great state of Georgia,” Kemp continued. “And it takes hard work; that’s what we’ve been doing. And it takes hard work; that’s what we’ve been doing.”

According to Politico, Trump approved Kemp’s recent comments and thanked the governor for his help and support in Georgia. 

“Thank you to #BrianKempGA for all of your help and support in Georgia, where a win is so important to the success of our Party and, most importantly, our Country. I look forward to working with you, your team, and all of my friends in Georgia to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

