Did Kamala Harris Just Steal Trump's No Tax on Tips Promise?

Former President Donald Trump accused Vice President Kamala Harris of “stealing” one of the promises he made on the campaign trail.

Harris announced that she supports to eliminate federal taxes on tips for service workers at businesses such as bars, restaurants, and hotels.

“And earlier this year, right here in Vegas, we celebrated your historic contract win. And it is my promise to everyone here when I am president, we will continue our fight for the working families of America," Harris said. "Including to raise the minimum wage. And eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers.”

However, Trump has touted the idea way before Harris even entered the 2024 race.

In June, the 45th president discussed his thoughts on barring all income taxes and replacing them with tariffs on imports.

Trump criticized Harris, declaring her “honeymoon” phase to be over.

“Kamala Harris, whose "Honeymoon" period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy,” he wrote in a Truth Social post. “The difference is, she won’t do it; she just wants it for Political Purposes! This was a TRUMP idea - She has no ideas, she can only steal from me. Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY - It won’t happen. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Similarly to Trump, Harris announced her “no tax on tips” proposal in the same state as Trump—Nevada.

The former president floated the idea after meeting a waiter in Nevada who said they rely on tips to pay the bills but added that they lost a significant portion of it to taxes.

At the time, Harris criticized the proposal, accusing Trump of only giving tax breaks to billionaires and big corporations.

“He intends to cut Social Security and Medicare, and he intends to surrender our fight against the climate crisis,” she also said.