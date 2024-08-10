Here's Who the Trump Team Is Blaming for Hacking Their Campaign
Tipsheet

Gov. Abbott Orders Hospitals to Collect Data on Illegal Immigrant's Status

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 10, 2024
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) signed an executive order that requires Texas hospitals to collect and record data on patient’s immigration status to help determine the cost of providing health care to illegal immigrants. 

This will expose just how much American taxpayer dollars are going toward “caring” for illegal aliens. Abbott will also send the medical bills directly to the Biden-Harris Administration so that it can pay for the crisis it created. 

“Due to Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' open border policies, Texas has had to foot the bill for medical costs for people illegally in the state,” Abbott said in a statement. 

According to the order, the state’s Health and Human Services Commission must provide regular reports to Texas authorities on “patients who are not lawfully present in the United States.” They must also record the number of inpatient discharges and emergency visits and the costs of each care. 

“That is why today I issued an Executive Order requiring healthcare costs for illegal immigrants in our state,” the governor’s statement continued. “Texas will hold the Biden-Harris Administration accountable for the consequences of their open border policies, and we will fight to ensure that they pay back Texas for their costly and dangerous policies.” 

By law, hospitals are not allowed to turn away care for individuals regardless of immigration status. However, Abbott said that Texas should not have to “shoulder the burden” of paying for illegal alien’s medical bills—especially those who unlawfully entered the U.S. 

Critics accuse Abbott of making “ICE officers out of doctors,” while others say the governor will face lawsuits. 

A study by the Texas Politics Project revealed that 80 percent of Texas Republicans are concerned about the strain illegal immigrants have on the state. 

