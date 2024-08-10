Internal Trump Communications Reportedly Hacked

Former President Donald Trump confirmed that internal campaign communications were hacked after outlets began receiving anonymous emails from unverified sources.

According to the Trump campaign, the “documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process.”

A Microsoft report found that hackers from Iran broke into a “high-ranking official’s” account around the same time Trump announced his vice presidential nominee.

The hack came “after recent reports of an Iranian plot to assassinate President Trump around the same time as the Butler, PA tragedy” Trump communications director Steven Cheung said. "The Iranians know that President Trump will stop their reign of terror just like he did in his first four years in the White House. Any media or news outlet reprinting documents or internal communications are doing the bidding of America’s enemies and doing exactly what they want."

The identity of the hacker has not been verified and Cheung declined to say whether the campaign has been in contact with Microsoft.