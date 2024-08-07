Planned ISIS Terrorist Attack Cancels Taylor Swift Concert

Three Taylor Swift concerns have been canceled due to plotted terrorist attacks in Austria.

The sold-out shows were slated for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Still, they were called off after a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, who was identified as an Islamic State (ISIS) sympathizer, was arrested, as well as another man. The men were taken into custody.

Advertisement

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety,” Swift’s Austrian show promoter Barracuda announced.

Nothing to see here



A third Taylor Swift concert has been cancelled in Europe because of threats of Islamic terrorism.



Assimilation seems to be going well! pic.twitter.com/azXkztyoja — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) August 7, 2024

According to authorities, the two men were allegedly targeting Swift’s Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium concert. A bomb squad found various things needed to make explosives, such as chemicals and substances.

“The suspects were focused on the Taylor Swift concerts. We discovered that he was taking action to prepare for the attack,” Austrian Director General for Public Safety Franz Ruf said. “A clear threat has been averted.”

A massive police operation was conducted on Wednesday in Ternitz, Austria. Der Standard reported that one of the suspects had sworn an oath of allegiance to the current leader of ISIS. The other has become radicalized online.

“Specific preparatory actions for a terrorist attack,” a report noted.

The ticket holders were notified that the show had been canceled and that the show would be automatically refunded within the next ten business days.

BREAKING: ISIS terror plot forces 3 Taylor Swift concerts to be cancelled in Austria pic.twitter.com/NmVDZkG5kr — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 7, 2024

Maybe, just maybe, if authorities had thought of taking immediate action when they first heard of threats regarding a shooter at former President Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally, he wouldn't have almost been assassinated.