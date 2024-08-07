Do We Have an MIA President? What is Biden Doing?
Biden Says If Trump Loses Election, There Won't Be a Peaceful Transfer of Power

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 07, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden spoke for the first time in an interview since being forced out of the 2024 presidential race, claiming if former President Donald Trump loses in November, there will not be a peaceful transfer of powers. 

During the “CBS News Sunday Morning interview,” Biden expressed doubts that Trump won’t accept the 2024 election results if Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris wins. 

“If Trump loses, I'm not confident at all," Biden told CBS' Robert Costa, before quickly catching himself. “I mean, if Trump loses, I’m not confident at all.” 

Biden also said that Americans were not taking Trump’s “bloodbath” comments seriously despite the former president making the remarks regarding economic policies. 

However, left-leaning outlets spun the headlines, warning of a literal “bloodbath” if Trump loses the race. 

“He means it, all the stuff about if we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath,” Biden continued. “All the stuff about if we lose, there’ll be a bloodbath, it’s a stolen – look what they’re trying to do now in the local election districts where people count the votes, putting people in place in states where they’re going to count the votes.”

“You can’t love your country only when you win,” Biden added. 

This is the first time Biden has appeared for an interview since Harris took Biden’s place in the 20024 race. 

In June, during the debate between Trump and Biden, the 45th president was asked if he would accept the election results in the event he lost. He said he would “if it’s a fair and legal and good election.”

“I tell you what, I doubt you’ll accept it because you’re such a whiner,” Biden shot back at the debate. “The idea if you lose again, you accepting anything, you can’t stand the loss, something snapped in you when you lost the last time.” 

Biden shot back, calling Trump a “whiner” and that he doubts he will walk away peacefully. 

“The idea if you lose again, you accepting anything, you can’t stand the loss, something snapped in you when you lost the last time,” Biden said. 

