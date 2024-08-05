Biden, Harris to Meet In Situation Room As Iran Could Attack Israel This Week

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with national security as tensions between Israel and Iran heighten.

According to reports, Biden and Harris will attend a meeting in the Situation Room on Monday, where he will address a potential Iranian attack on Israel, which comes after a rocket strike on Israel-controlled land killed 12 children.

Advertisement

Biden will also speak with King Abdullah II of Jordan on how to handle Iranian threats of launching retaliatory strikes on Israel after it vowed “harsh revenge.” They have sought to get messages to Tehran in an attempt to cool down the agitation.

“We want the escalation to end,” Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi said.

The U.S. has also stressed that Israel needs to refrain from launching further attacks as well.

On Sunday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin spoke to Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to stress that Israel has the U.S.’ full support. The two reportedly discussed initiatives on how the U.S. will boost protection against Iranian forces and de-escalate tensions.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also held a meeting this weekend in anticipation of a likely attack. He told a cabinet meeting that Israel is already in a “multi-front” war with Iran and its proxies but assured that Israel was ready for any such scenario. In preparation for a possible attack, Netanyahu has reportedly been moved to a nuclear-proof bunker.

It has been reported that @netanyahu and the Israeli Cabinet have been moved to a nuclear proof bunker for an undisclosed time. Let us all pray for Israel, her safety, and the protection of Israel and the Jewish people — Rabbi Michael Barclay (@Rabbi_Barclay) August 4, 2024

In addition, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Iran could attack Israel as early as Monday.