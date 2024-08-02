Here's What Democrats Really Think About Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris can’t hide her true colors for too long.

Long before she ran alongside President Joe Biden as his running mate, Harris served as a Democratic California senator—and apparently, she wasn’t very liked among her colleagues.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) revealed what lawmakers thought about Harris, which isn’t shocking.

McCarthy told Fox News Host Jesse Watters that Democratic House members disliked Harris and wouldn’t work with them during her time as a senator. He also suggested that the White House wasn’t interested in putting her on display either.

“I said well, ‘Do you work with your senator?’ [They said,] ‘She doesn’t work with me.’ Feinstein would back in the day. But, no, she didn’t work with them either,” McCarthy said.

“It didn’t seem that the White House would ever be interested in what she had to say or what position she had to take. Even when it came down to the 4th of July, she only got invited up to the Truman balcony this year, when he [President Joe Biden] was about to back out,” he continued.

McCarthy suggested that Harris sees a jump in her approval rating—which she previously had one of the worst in modern U.S. history—because President Joe Biden is so loathed and voters are excited about a new candidate. However, her "honeymoon" phase will soon come to an end when they realize what she will do to the country.

“The only reason she’s popular now is because Biden was so unpopular. They’re just so thankful he’s gone. Wait until they get a few moments with her. This is a lot like 1988,” the Republican stated, referring to the 1988 presidential election between former President Georgia W. Bush and Democratic presidential nominee Mike Dukakis.

Dukakis was up 17 points in July of that year— just four months before the election. However, his soft-on-crime policies were revealed after he let out Willie Horton, a convicted murderer who committed violent crimes while on furlough from prison.

“Wait till you see her,” McCarthy warned. “She’s a Soros prosecutor; she’s worse.”

During her time as California attorney general, Harris proved herself to be one of the most progressive soft-on-crime officials who promoted the left-wing agenda.

She has called to abolish ICE, defund the police, and keep innocent people in prison.

Judge Joe Brown, the former star of a reality television courtroom show, described Harris as being a “lazy” lawyer who “lacked professional confidence.”

During Harris’s tenure as attorney general, I reported that staffers called her a “bully” and described her office as a “soul-destroying” workplace.

A CNN-SRSS national poll found that only 39 percent of Americans view Harris as an ideal candidate.

While serving as Biden’s vice president, an Economist/YouGov national survey found that 42 percent didn’t care about Harris’ job in the White House, less than Biden’s 46 percent.