Tipsheet

So the Harris Campaign Is Paying People to Make Kamala Look 'Cool' to GenZ Voters

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 31, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Harris campaign’s reliance on social media to make Vice President Kamala Harris appeal to GenZ has taken a desperate and cringe-worthy turn. 

As Harris positions herself to be the Democratic 2024 nominee, the campaign has taken a pivotal shift in its political strategy to boost her votes. 

Harris’ TikTok account, initially used to make President Joe Biden appear more relatable, is now flush with memes trying to make Harris seem “cool.” CNN commentator Van Jones pointed this out, saying that Harris has gone from “cringe to cool.” 

In an even more desperate attempt to gain the votes of the younger generations, social media influencers are reportedly being offered money in exchange for posting content that makes the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee seem more appealing. 

Comedian Steve McGrew shared an email he received from a company called “Launch Viral,” offering a “paid post-collaboration opportunity” to support Harris. The offer includes a “$150 cash paid bonus incentive.” 

In the email, the company’s pitch includes posting a meme from its pre-approved list to TikTok. The influencer is required to tag and “mention” @Kamalaharris, #harris2024, and #Kamalaharris to their post. 

The Harris campaign’s first post since Biden was forced out of the race was a screenshot of singer Charli XCX’s viral tweet stating, “Kamala is a brat,” which references her recent album. 

Since then, celebrities have posted their version of the viral meme, expressing their support for Harris. 

Conservative reporter Chrissy Clark criticized the left for “doing all this dystopian shit” as Democrats try to drown out people who point out her failures and weaknesses. She accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of having an “influencer dark network” that spits out viral videos, which she predicts will blow up as the election nears. 

This is not the first time Democrats have overwhelmed the media with negativity about its candidates. 

The DNC has previously paid influencers a lot of money to create pro-Biden memes and videos for social media. The DNC reportedly spent over $200,000 during the 2022 election cycle to boost Biden’s appeal to young voters. 

