There's Something Different About Trump's Secret Service at the RNC

Former President Donald Trump made his first appearance at the Republican National Convention (RNC) flanked by Secret Service this week after surviving a would-be assassination.

Advertisement

His Secret Service team, however, looked drastically different from the agents that were guarding him during his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday when the shooting occurred.

As he entered the arena at the RNC, an all-male Secret Service team escorted the former president—different from the women who were tasked with protecting him during his rally.

At the time of the would-be assassination, Trump was surrounded by several female agents, who critics say were hired solely based on DEI initiatives.

During the rally, the female agent can be seen fumbling with her holster and appearing unprepared to handle the situation.

FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker told the New York Post that it was clear the three female agents were not adequately trained to know what to do in such a situation.

“The women I saw up there with the president — they looked like they were running in circles. One didn’t know how to holster, the other one didn’t seem to know what to do, and another one seemed not to be able to find her holster,” he said.

The change in Trump's security came after Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle vowed that the agency would “adapt our operations as necessary in order to ensure the highest level of safety and security.”

As she faces calls to resign over the Secret Service’s lack of readiness, Cheatle claimed that “changes” have already been implemented to ensure the former president’s “continued protection for the convention and the remainder of the campaign.”

Hence, the all-male Secret Service details surrounding Trump at the RNC.

This comes after resurfaced comments from Cheatle reveal she pushed for DEI in the agency and vowed to focus on hiring more women to be more diverse. She previously said that she hopes to make sure the department is 30 percent women by 2030.

It is also important to know that Cheatle only landed the job because of her close relationship with First Lady Jill Biden, despite having worked as senior director of global security at PepsiCo for three years.