Tipsheet

Here’s Nancy Pelosi’s Response to Failed Trump Assassination

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 13, 2024 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke out after a shooter attempted to kill former President Donald Trump Saturday night at a rally in Pennsylvania. 

The long time political foe of Trump’s said she was thankful the former president is safe.

“As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe.As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed,” she wrote on X. 

According to reports, President Joe Biden has been briefed on the failed attempt to kill Trump. 

The shooter has allegedly been killed. More information is expected to come out as more information is made available. 

You can hear as he begins the speech a few shots," says Stone. "He then appears to put his hand up towards his ear and then gets down on the ground. It will be standard procedure for someone who's been president, a former president, someone of this stature.

"They will have been told, there will be a procedure of what to do if this sort of thing happens.

"From what I can gather from looking at the footage, the shots seem to have come from the left-hand side as you look at him, because people are looking over to that side.

"And then there is a scream a few seconds later. What we don't yet know is where those shots - if they're confirmed to be shots - where they ended up and whether they did in fact hit some people in the crowd.

"This is an extraordinary moment. It is many, many years since an assassination attempt, if this is what it turns out to be, on a president.

"Ronald Reagan - there was an assassination attempt on him in the 80s - in Washington DC in the Hilton Hotel. This is developing and it is incredibly serious." Via Sky News

TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

