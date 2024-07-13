Here’s Nancy Pelosi’s Response to Failed Trump Assassination

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke out after a shooter attempted to kill former President Donald Trump Saturday night at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The long time political foe of Trump’s said she was thankful the former president is safe.

“As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society. I thank God that former President Trump is safe.As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President’s rally today are unharmed,” she wrote on X.

According to reports, President Joe Biden has been briefed on the failed attempt to kill Trump.

The shooter has allegedly been killed. More information is expected to come out as more information is made available.