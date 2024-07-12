The Biden White House Is Living In an 'Alternate Universe'

The Biden White House is about to go down as one of the worst presidencies in U.S. history after shocking revelations continue to pile up regarding the geriatric president.

Advertisement

We all know President Joe Biden’s cognitive health has been on the decline for some time, despite Democrats ignoring it until four months before the election. However, we weren’t exactly aware of what was happening behind closed doors— and it makes you wonder who is actually running the country because it sure as Hell is not Biden.

According to several sources, Biden has not held a full cabinet meeting since October 2, 2023— nine months ago.

It is important to note that his last cabinet meeting was before Hamas terrorists attacked Israel-- something that should have required an immediate necessary meeting.

However, when Biden conducted cabinet meetings, they were staged with pre-written questions and answers.

Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro said he had never heard of such an orchestrated cabinet meeting where attendees were spoon-fed answers to questions provided by the White House.

The entire display is kind of an act. One of the sources told cnn, they would come and say, Hey, the president's gonna call on you 25 minutes in and ask this question, what are the bullet points you'll respond with? By the way, this just demonstrates everyone in the cabinet has been lying. They've all been lying. They're like in the meetings, Joe Biden is so sharp and he's really with it. They scripted the cabinet meetings. That's unthinkable. Have you ever had a meeting at your company that was prescripted, like full scale prescripted, where you and your aide, the people work at your company, you tell them like 25 minutes in, I need you to ask this question. I'm gonna answer you such and such. That has never once happened at our company. In fact, there are no functioning companies. It works like that. I've never even heard of a cabinet meeting working like that at the White House. It's even worse than that. A second source who echoed that same description said, when Biden attends cabinet meetings, they're not freewheeling and pretty well orchestrated. The meetings themselves are infrequent with one cabinet secretary telling CNN they're uncertain of Biden's condition because they so rarely see him. Via the Ben Shapiro Show.

This is not the first time it’s been revealed that Biden’s presidency is staged.

During Thursday night’s press conference on the final day of a NATO summit, Biden told the press that his staff gave him a "list" of reporters he is allowed to call on.

“That's how bad things are, and it gets even worse than that,” Shapiro continued, pointing out that reporters are often given a list of pre-approved questions by the White House that they are allowed to ask the president during interviews.

Chris Whipple, who spent two years following Biden for an upcoming biography about him, declared that the White House is completely scripted.

He confirmed, “The White House is controlling the narrative,” speculating that the administration is hiding something.

Before the CNN report was released, I would have argued that Democrats are suddenly calling on Biden to exit the race because they've come to the realization that he can’t beat former President Trump.

However, it seems that the White House has hidden the severity of Biden’s ailing health from even the entire Democratic Party.

First Lady Jill Biden’s former press secretary, Michael LaRosa, claimed that the White House is living in an “alternate universe.”

“There are two different versions of reality in my party right now,” he wrote on X. “The below is an alternate universe that MOST of us Dems are NOT actually living in. Being coherent in his FIRST ‘big boy press conference’ of 2024 is not exactly the bar most of us are looking for.... but clearly it's the bar for Biden set by his own staff ... and that is pretty ‘f---ing’ terrifying."