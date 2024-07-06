Biden Refuses to Take Cognitive Test Despite Doubts About His Health

President Joe Biden is refusing to take a cognitive test despite an avalanche of pressure for him to drop out of the 2024 race due to his declining health.

During his first post-debate interview, Biden told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos that he was just having “bad night” during the debate, citing a “cold.”

Referencing a New York Times headline, “Biden's Lapses Are Said to Be Increasingly Common and Worrisome," Stephanopoulos asked whether he would commit to an outside cognitive test.

“No. No one said I had to. No one said. They said I'm good,” Biden said.

During the first 2024 presidential debate, Biden suffered a series of malfunctions in front of the country, prompting people, including Democrats, to be concerned he’s not fit enough to serve as president.

Stephanopoulos then asked if the 81-year-old president would undergo a medical evaluation that included neurological and cognitive tests and then release the results to the American people as a way to assure them he is capable of serving in office.

However, Biden declined to do that as well.

“Look. I have a cognitive test every single day,” Biden said. "Every day I have that test. Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I'm running the world. Not – and that's not hi -- sounds like hyperbole, but we are the essential nation of the world."

Critics of Biden’s slammed the president for defying Americans and refusing to prove he can effectively govern the country.

The president is rightfully proud of his record.

But he is dangerously out-of-touch with the concerns people have about his capacitiies moving forward and his standing in this race.

Four years ago at this time, he was 10 points ahead of Trump.

Today, he is six points behind. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 6, 2024

The most generous way to put it is that he doesn't seem in command, and that's an extremely hard sell when you're Commander in Chief. I continue to think this number is low and Democrats will apply incredible amounts of pressure.https://t.co/HW7mQIjpNE pic.twitter.com/ntW4TiUvrv — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) July 5, 2024

Something scary this interview is making clear



As much as the folks around Biden hid the truth from us



Is how much they're hiding the truth from Biden — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 6, 2024



