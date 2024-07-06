Why We Need to See the Visitor Logs for Biden's Delaware Home. Yes,...
Biden Refuses to Take Cognitive Test Despite Doubts About His Health

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 06, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden is refusing to take a cognitive test despite an avalanche of pressure for him to drop out of the 2024 race due to his declining health. 

During his first post-debate interview, Biden told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos that he was just having “bad night” during the debate, citing a “cold.” 

Referencing a New York Times headline, “Biden's Lapses Are Said to Be Increasingly Common and Worrisome," Stephanopoulos asked whether he would commit to an outside cognitive test. 

“No. No one said I had to. No one said. They said I'm good,” Biden said. 

During the first 2024 presidential debate, Biden suffered a series of malfunctions in front of the country, prompting people, including Democrats, to be concerned he’s not fit enough to serve as president. 

Stephanopoulos then asked if the 81-year-old president would undergo a medical evaluation that included neurological and cognitive tests and then release the results to the American people as a way to assure them he is capable of serving in office. 

However, Biden declined to do that as well. 

“Look. I have a cognitive test every single day,” Biden said. "Every day I have that test. Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, but I'm running the world. Not – and that's not hi -- sounds like hyperbole, but we are the essential nation of the world."

Critics of Biden’s slammed the president for defying Americans and refusing to prove he can effectively govern the country.


