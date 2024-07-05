Look at the Faces of the ABC News Panel After Biden’s Interview
Tipsheet

Why These Deep-Blue Democrats Feel Betrayed by Joe Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 05, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Longtime Democrats are expressing frustration and dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden as he faces mounting pressure to drop out of the 2024 race. 

After Biden’s not-so-shocking debate performance, some Democrats are surprised to find that the 81-year-old’s cognitive health might not be up as up to par as they thought. 

A Los Angeles Times report pointed out that even in the “most Biden-loving” parts of the Democrat state, people are concerned that the president doesn’t have what it takes to win the election against former President Donald Trump. 

Many residents of the liberal city told the outlet that after watching the debate, the country would be in trouble if Biden stayed in the race. 

“Biden needs to go sit down, have his medication and take a nap. His time is up,” a Biden voter said. “I’ve never seen something so crazy in my life. We are in trouble … That debate was a joke.”

Another die-hard Democrat said they think it’s time to place bets on Trump, questioning how the country could have faith in Biden when he can’t even talk most of the time. 

In 2020, 71 percent of Los Angeles residents supported Biden. Ninety-four percent of people supported the president in other areas of the deep-blue city, such as Inglewood. In comparison, Trump won only 26 percent of the area that election year. 

Another L.A. resident told the outlet she was “embarrassed” by Biden, adding that he “needs to step down and think about the country.”

The 81-year-old president has reportedly been discussing his future political career with family members and close allies. 

As several Democrats urge Biden to step aside, First Lady Jill Biden and his convicted felon son Hunter Biden want him to stay in the race. 

“Biden, he’s just at that age where it’s time to retire because he was lost! I was embarrassed for him. It hurt me because I voted for him,” another L.A. resident said. 

Another resident was displeased by Biden’s abortion stance after he failed to communicate his plans for restoring access to the procedure in the country during the debate. She blamed Biden for the nationwide limitations against abortion nationwide and accused him of being against women’s rights. 

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll released this week found that Trump has a six-point lead among likely voters compared to Biden post-debate. Meanwhile, a JL Partners poll showed that 70 percent of Independent voters want Biden to drop out of the 2024 race, while only 32 percent of Democrats disagree. Biden’s debate performance worked in former President Donald Trump’s favor, with 44 percent of independents planning to vote for Trump— up four points after the debate.

