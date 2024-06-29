Trump Campaign Demands Apology From Biden After Cheap Fake Scandal

The Trump campaign is demanding that President Joe Biden apologize for its “ridiculous” cheap fake narrative that circulated the internet.

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused the Biden Administration of using the false narrative of cheap fake videos to fool Americans that the stories about the 81-year-old president’s failing health are just propaganda.

The term “cheap fake” was created by the Biden campaign, claiming it is "a huge part of Trump's campaign strategy."

“Everyone sees there’s NOTHING fake about Biden’s decline,” Leavitt wrote on X. “It’s only been a week since our fantastic team @TrumpWarRoom & @RNCResearch were wrongly accused of editing ‘cheap fakes’ to make Biden look bad. The Democrats, and of course, their mouthpieces in the Fake News, peddled this ridiculous lie.”

Leavitt insisted that the Trump campaign was telling the truth, demanding an apology after liberal news outlets accused them of digitally alternating videos to make Biden appear worse than he is.

However, Thursday night’s presidential debate put those accusations to bed when Biden malfunctioned multiple times against former President Donald Trump during the debate.

“I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either,” Trump said at one point during the night.

“We actually had to spend time fighting ‘journalists’ on this ridiculous narrative and telling them Americans can believe their own eyes!" Leavitt continued. "Now everyone sees there’s NOTHING fake about Biden’s decline. We were right and simply sharing the TRUTH!”

The Trump campaign called on Biden to also apologize to the American people, accusing them of implicating in “the greatest coverup in U.S. political history.” Leavitt also took shots at the mainstream media, saying that liberal outlets have covered up Biden’s mental state all for the sake of protecting the Democratic Party and ensuring Trump doesn’t win in November.

In a statement to Fox News Digital responding to Leavitt, the Biden campaign accused Trump of lying “countless times during the debate… in real life and on the internet.”

“Trump lied Thursday about whether he called fallen soldiers suckers and losers, and he’s still triggered that mainstream media fact-checkers called out his cheap fakes. So sure, we will amend our previous statement: Trump is not just a liar he is also a pathetic loser," a spokesperson for the Biden campaign said.

However, the Biden campaign failed to acknowledge all the times Biden lied during the debate. Take a look here.